Lenovo Appoints New Southern Africa General Manager

On Monday Lenovo, a global technology company, announced the appointment of Yugen Naidoo, who will take the role of GM for its South African division.

Naidoo succeeds Thibault Dousson, who now leads the Lenovo SSG (Services and Solutions Group) for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region.

Having joined Lenovo in 2016 as a Consumer Segment Leader, Naidoo worked his way into other enriching roles. In 2021 he became a Consumer and SMB lead, and a year later, took the position of the Lenovo Channel Leader. A strong customer-centric and channel-first approach, coupled with leadership skills are some of the reasons why he excels in a highly competitive market.

As a result, Naidoo’s expertise and 16-year experience in the IT industry has proven to be exceptional. During his tenure, he delivered significant record-breaking growth in the consumer segment, while maintaining the number 1 position market share position according to figures reported by IDC. This is among a series of his other accomplishments, which have seen the success of the SMB channel business.

“I’ve had a fulfilling journey at Lenovo. Each role has been integral to my professional and personal development. I look forward to my new role and will ensure that the brand continues to grow in all areas. My core focus will be to accelerate digital transformation in my region and become a trusted partner of choice to consumers. Above all my ultimate goal will be to deliver truly smarter technology and solutions to all embodying our brand vision as well as supporting the communities we operate in” says Naidoo.

Yugen’s major responsibility will be to support the intelligent transformation of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group’s key customers and partners while driving Lenovo’s brand ethos of delivering “Smarter Technology for All”.

“As the Country Manager, Yugen will build on the strong cultural foundation laid by Thibault Dousson and continue to strengthen our business in the SADC countries,” says Shashank Sharma, Executive Director and GM for Lenovo Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

