Airtel Kenya Appoints New CEO

Airtel Kenya, one of the largest telecommunications service providers in Kenya, has announced the appointment of Ashish Malhotra as the new CEO.

Malhotra replaces Prasanta Das Sarma who left the position for a co-CEO position for Fibre Services at Airtel Africa.

Malhotra has more than 20 years of experience in the telecoms sector. He was previously Head of Sales and Marketing for Airtel Africa, in which he led 14 countries in which Airtel is operational. According to Techweez, he was instrumental in doubling revenues, streamlining pricing principles, and building strong unique selling propositions across the countries.

He holds an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), India, and a Bachelor of Commerce from Sri Ram College of Commerce, India.

Malhotra will be taking over from Das Sarma who has held the position since 2017. During his reign, Das Sarma grew the subscriber base from 5 million to 16 million subscribers.

In addition, the company also announced the appointment of a new board chairman Louis Onyango Otieno. Otieno has more than 30 years of experience in ICT, both in the private and public sectors.

“We wish to congratulate Mr. Otieno and Mr. Malhotra on their appointment and wish them success in their new roles. We look forward to working with them to take Airtel Kenya to the next level, as we continue delivering innovative and relevant solutions for individuals and businesses in the country,” the Board said in a statement.

