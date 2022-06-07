Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform Now Available on Microsoft Azure

Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, announced on Tuesday that the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is now available on Microsoft Azure.

Supported by Red Hat and Microsoft, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure enables IT organisations to quickly automate and scale in the cloud, with the flexibility to deliver any application, anywhere, without additional overhead or complexity.

With Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure, customers can benefit from low overhead, integrated billing with Microsoft, the latest Ansible Automation Platform features, and packaged cloud content.

To get started faster, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure customers can use out-of-the-box automation content that includes existing automation processes unique to the Azure experience. Users can migrate applications and resources as they transition to the cloud, helping to accelerate the adoption and value of automation.

“With enterprise-wide automation as a strategic objective for IT departments, especially as system complexity grows, extensibility across the expanding footprints of IT environments is a must-have,” Thomas Anderson, vice president of Ansible Red Hat, said.

Omar Khan, GM of Azure Infrastructure at Microsoft said their collaboration with Red Hat will help them accelerate their customers’ digital transformation by simplifying the path to cloud adoption.

“Many of our enterprise customers have a hybrid cloud strategy and are looking for flexibility and consistency to seamlessly deploy, run and scale applications across Azure and hybrid cloud environments. With offerings like the new Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure, operations teams can automate myriad processes that must be executed with and alongside application delivery,” Khan said.

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure is now available to all customers in North America, with global availability coming soon. The Ansible Automation Platform 2.2 features are available for customers in the tech preview.

Partners like Accenture, CyberArk, F5, and Kyndryl have validated their Red Hat Ansible Certified Content Collections and overall experience on Microsoft Azure, enabling customers to run the Collections and playbooks they are using today in the cloud, extending standardised automation content wherever operations require it.

“Our clients are in the midst of significant modernisation and digital transformation projects – and they’re doing it on compressed timelines. Automation is the key to realising new levels of efficiency, agility, and resilience,” Raj Wickramasinghe, Hybrid and Emerging Platform lead at Accenture, said.

“Drawing on our decades-long partnership with Microsoft and experience with Azure, Accenture is developing solutions on Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and has helped a client reduce downtime by 100% and increase development time by 50% – just one example of how we’re delivering strategic initiatives faster across the cloud continuum, from public to private to edge computing,” he said.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

