R110,000 Cybersecurity Scholarship Launched for Women of Colour in South Africa

KnowBe4, provider of one of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platforms, today announced it has partnered with the Centre for Cyber Safety and Education to launch the KnowBe4 Women of Colour in Cybersecurity (South Africa) Scholarship.

The recipient of this award will receive an R110,000 ($7,090.68) scholarship on behalf of KnowBe4 as well as an (ISC)2 certification education package. This is a one-time award and students may reapply each year in the future to be considered for another scholarship. Applicants will be scored in three categories: passion, merit and financial need.

This scholarship aims to assist in diversifying the cybersecurity workforce in South Africa among women.

According to the SANS Institute, as of 2021, women make up only nine per cent of cybersecurity professionals on the continent of Africa. Additionally, South Africa currently has an unemployment rate of 34.5%.

More alarmingly, that statistic broken down reveals that the unemployment rate among women in South Africa is nearly 38% per Statista. The unemployment rate among black women and women of colour is at 41% and 29.1%, respectively, according to a recent article from Mail and Guardian.

“This new scholarship is part of a broader effort by KnowBe4 to drive opportunities that help to create more diversity throughout the cybersecurity workforce in South Africa and beyond,” said Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy & evangelist, KnowBe4 Africa. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Centre for Cyber Safety and Education to provide this scholarship and are looking forward to selecting a very deserving recipient.”

The application period opens on 1 June 2022 and closes on September 19, 2022.

For more information on and to apply for the KnowBe4 Women of Colour in Cybersecurity (South Africa) Scholarship administered by the Centre for Cyber Safety and Education, visit https://www.iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-women-of-colour-south-africa.

