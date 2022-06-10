Jumia Celebrates a Decade of e-Commerce in Ghana

Jumia, an African technology company, celebrated 10 years of operating in Ghana through e-commerce.

The company’s anniversary which is themed ‘‘10 years with you’’, will run for one month and aims to support its consumers by providing a wide range of relevant products at the best prices and establishing new partnerships with both international and local brands.

This year’s celebrations were launched at the Airport View Hotel, Accra where various industry stakeholders and policymakers shared insights on the growth of e-commerce, its challenges, and future trends.

“It’s that time of the year again and it’s massive! 10 amazing years in Ghana driving e-commerce to heights never seen before. We are proud to celebrate the impact, growth, and wonderful people. We will continue to provide seamless support to all our vendors and partners in the quest to grow and develop their businesses while offering convenience and affordability to our consumers,” said Tolulope Thomas CEO of Jumia Ghana, speaking at the event.

“We will also stay committed to creating job opportunities for the youth as well as positively impacting the nation’s economy with further expansion to more rural areas. We are grateful to all our employees, consumers, policymakers, sellers, and the players in the ecosystem for helping us achieve this momentous milestone. 10 years with you,” Thomas said.

A panel of E-commerce experts such as Anita Wiafe, Executive Secretary of the E-commerce Association of Ghana, Stephen Boadi, Digital Marketing & Communications Consultant, and Abena Chrappah, Digital & Media Manager and e-commerce lead, Guinness Ghana discussed the socio-economic impact of e-commerce in the country over the last decade.

“It is amazing how the internet can change people’s lives. I never believed in online sales until I partnered with Jumia in 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, business was very low as movements were restricted and many of my customers couldn’t come to my restaurant to buy food,” said Hajia Memuna, owner of FT Tawakaltu restaurant in Accra, speaking on the impact of Jumia in Ghana.

“Things however changed when I partnered with Jumia as they helped me reach more consumers in a safe and convenient way,” Memuna said.

Jumia launched its Sustainability report earlier this year as it believes in contributing to social development, generating employment and business opportunities, and closing inequality gaps for thousands of people.

To reiterate its commitment, Jumia donated 400 UN ECE 22.05 Certified Helmets to its delivery associates at the Anniversary Launch event in Accra as part of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme.

