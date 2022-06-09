HONOR Magic4 Pro Arrives in South Africa

On Thursday the smartphone brand HONOR announced the availability of its recently launched smartphone, HONOR Magic4 Pro in South Africa.

Users can buy the HONOR Magic4 Pro 8+256GB variant via Vodacom and MTN at a price of ZAR 22,999 ($1,504.71). The smartphone comes with a contract deal of R999 ($65.36) for 24 months with 1GB REDCORE and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro as a gift with Vodacom and via MTN with a contract deal of R999 ($65.36) for 24 months which comes with Mega Talk and Gigs XS.

This flagship runs on Android 11 and comes with pre-installed Google Mobile Services. This smartphone brand, formerly owned by Huawei Technologies, allows users to download all Google applications. Users will also have access to YouTube Music and Spotify.

The device was recently launched in Johannesburg through an event by HONOR President Zhao Likhun.

Along with this flagship HONOR also launched the HONOR Watch GS 3.

“HONOR is committed to adopting a consumer-centric approach and developing best-in-class products for our users. The launch of HONOR Magic4 Pro, HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro showcases unwavering commitment to providing all-scenario intelligent ecosystem strategy to create a new intelligent world for everyone in South Africa” Likhun said.

Features

AI Film Effects

The HONOR Magic4 Series features the HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects. With this, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers 10-bit Log 4K video recording at 60fps (frame per second).

Triple Camera

The HONOR Magic4 Pro has a Triple Camera featuring a 50MP Wide Camera that packs a 1/1.56-inch color sensor, a 50MP 122o Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, all powered by Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography which enables the device to produce high-definition images. The lens supports up to 100x digital zoom as well as optical and electronic image stabilization, to clearly capture distant scenes.

100W Wireless Charging

The HONOR Magic4 Pro is powered by an ultra-large 4600mAh battery featuring HONOR’s SuperCharge combination. The 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge allows this device to reach a 100% charge in 30 minutes.

AI Privacy Call

The HONOR Magic4 Pro debuts a new Privacy Calling feature supported by AI and powered by Directional Sound Technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls.

LTPO Display With 1920Hz PWM Dimming

The HONOR Magic4 Series delivers Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) of 1920Hz, an LTPO screen, minimizing eye strain.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter