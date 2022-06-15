Cellulant & Jambojet to Give Away Over 600 Discount Flight Vouchers

A subsidiary of Kenya Airways Jambojet and Pan-African payments company Cellulant have partnered to award customers over 600 discount vouchers, each worth Kes 3,000 ($25.58).

The vouchers will be available to all customers that sign up for Jambojet Rewards, the Jambojet loyalty program.

Jambojet has flown over 5 million passengers since its inception in 2014, and in April launched Jambojet Rewards, a loyalty program where customers earn points each time they fly Jambojet. Since the program’s launch, over 10,000 customers have signed up for the loyalty program, with the majority using mobile money for payments.

“Over 70% of our customers book their tickets online and pay for their tickets using mobile money. This partnership with Cellulant is another way to offer value to our loyal customers, some of whom fly up to 100 times a year. Our customers have a chance of getting a Kes 3,000 voucher to pay for part of their ticket when making a future booking, ” said Karanja Ndegwa, Jambojet MD & CEO.

To stand a chance to win the Kes 3,000 ($25.58) discount voucher, one must have signed up for Jambojet Rewards online. Jambojet and Cellulant will randomly select the winners and reward up to 80 people weekly. The campaign will run for 8 weeks and will reward 660 customers.

Tingg by Cellulant, the payment platform powering the Jambojet Rewards program, is giving Kshs 2 million ($17,050.30) for the discount vouchers to reinforce digital payment methods and boost local travel.

“We’re happy to further our long-standing partnership with Jambojet by enabling them to offer a seamless payment experience to their frequent customers,” remarked Akshay Grover, Group CEO at Cellulant.

“In today’s digital world, as consumers become increasingly digital-first, businesses that offer frictionless digital payment experiences gain a competitive advantage. This partnership reinforces our commitment to enabling businesses to thrive, and we do so by providing relevant and alternative payment methods,” Grover added.

Cellulant provides a digital payments Platform, Tingg, a one-stop payment gateway that makes it easy for African businesses to make and receive payments in different currencies across multiple payment methods. Businesses can deliver a seamless payment experience for their customers through the platform.

Tingg by Cellulant powers payments for Jambojet, which flies to 7 destinations from its primary hub in Nairobi to Mombasa, Malindi, Lamu, Diani, Kisumu, Eldoret, and Goma in DRC. The airline also operates direct flights to Eldoret, Kisumu, and Lamu from Mombasa. In May 2022, Jambojet launched flight packages with the Kenya Tourism Board to encourage travel during the low season.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

