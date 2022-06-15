Adobe to Release a Free-to-Use Version of Photoshop on the Web

Adobe, a giant computer software company, will be releasing a free-to-use version of Photoshop that will be available on the web to everyone.

The software company has started testing the free version in Canada, according to The Verge. This service that Adobe calls “freemium” will, however, have some of its features walled and be exclusive to paying subscribers.

“We want to make Photoshop more accessible and easier for more people to try it out and experience the product,” said Maria Yap, Adobe’s VP of digital imaging.

According to The Verge, Adobe released the web version of Photoshop in October 2021, which is a simple version with basic editing functions compared to the app.

“I want to see Photoshop meet users where they’re at now. You don’t need a high-end machine to come into Photoshop,” Yap said.

Adobe wants to attract more people to use their services and in the end, get them to subscribe to the paid plan to enjoy the full features of the editing service.

However, there are other clones of photoshop that are free to use on the web like Photopea, which has almost all the editing features that Photoshop has. This move by Adobe might indeed encourage people to use their services more and ditch the clones, or it might be a complete failure because of limited features.

At the moment Adobe offers a 7-day free trial which automatically converts to a paid Creative Cloud membership when it’s over.

By Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter