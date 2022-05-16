Xiaomi Redmi 10 Launches in Kenya – Price, Specs & More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its latest device, the Redmi 10 in Kenya.

Xiaomi boasts that the device is its latest 2022 model, but prospective users should note that the Redmi 10 is separate from Xiamoi’s ‘Note’ series of smartphones which includes the Redmi Note 11S device.

Specifications

The Redmi 10 competes with a 6.5” screen FHD+ DotDisplay with a refresh rate of 90Hz and it runs on an MTK Helio G88 chipset.

Unfortunately, the device uses the controversial MIUI 12.5 OS, Xiaomi’s in-house OS based on Android 11. This OS is often spoken about as ‘bloated’ with unnecessary apps and Xiaomi-specific features.

In terms of battery, the Redmi 10 slides along with a 5000 mAh cell with 18W fast-charging, a market staple nowadays but still slower than Xiaomi’s Note lineup according to TechWeez, 9W reverse wired charging – a method with which you can charge other phones through the Redmi 10 – and an included 22.5W in-box charger.

It has a side fingerprint sensor and an AI Face Unlock system to complete its bio-security features.

Camera

The Redmi 10 has a passable 8MP front camera for selfie-taking but its 50MP back-mounted main camera system is the real deal, which also includes a 50MP AI Quad camera, an MP ultra-wide camera with a field of view (FOV) of 120 degrees. The rear camera setup is rounded out by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera – all in all, a solid setup by the sounds of it.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi 10 comes in three variants in Kenya with three distinct prices to match. The device can be purchased at the Xiaomi online store or in participating outlets.

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage – $168.00 (Ksh19,499)

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage – $185.23 (Ksh21,499)

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage – $197.48 (Ksh22,799)

The Redmi 10’s RAM options are disappointing compared to its price points, with 4GB being a small amount compared to its over Ksh20,000 price. Consider the 6GB RAM version if you can.

By Luis Monzon

