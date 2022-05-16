Lights Out for South Africans Once Again

On Sunday Eskom announced it is pushing load-shedding to stage 3 for Monday and Tuesday due to further loss in generating capacity over the weekend.

The electricity utility company said that load-shedding will be reduced to stage 2 for the rest of the after Tuesday.

On Sunday evening Eskom implemented stage 2 loading-shedding between 5 pm and 10 pm.

#PowerAlert1 Due to a continued loss of generating capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 – 22:00 tonight, and Stage 3 will be implemented on Monday and Tuesday evening pic.twitter.com/OGj4PQW0eM — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 15, 2022

“On Monday and Tuesday evening, at the same times, loadshedding will be implemented at stage 3. Thereafter loadshedding will be reduced to stage 2 for the rest of the week,” Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom says that it saw breakdowns occur on a unit each at Tutuka, Camdem, and Majuba power stations on Saturday evening.

The utility company has urged all South Africans to help limit the impact of load-shedding by switching off all non-essential items and reducing the usage of electricity.

It says it currently has 2 094MW on planned maintenance and another 17 640MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 5:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 and 22:00 in the evenings,” Eskom said.

By Zintle Nkohla

