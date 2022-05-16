Is Live-Streaming Coming to Netflix?

Netflix is reportedly considering live-streaming on its platform. According to Deadline, the company confirmed that it is in the early stages of development for unscripted shows and stand-up specials.

As per Deadline, the live-streaming feature could open up the potential for unscripted shows which often air live, such as large competitions or game shows.

There is, however, no timeline for the rollout. On the other hand, one of Netflix’s biggest rivals Disyney+ aired a live showing of the Academy Awards in February, which was the first this streaming service has ever aired a live show.

If Netflix indeed rolls outs the feature, it will open an opportunity for live comedy shows to be aired as they are going for users who like stand-up comedy like ‘The Standups’, ‘The Degenerates’, and ‘Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable’.

The company also hinted that it might consider hosting live sports on its platform too after sharing that it lost a lot of subscribers than it has ever had in the last decade. It also shared that it is working to add a cheaper plan that will support ads to make sure that more users are subscribing to the platform instead of sharing a password on the same account, which is against Netflix’s terms and conditions.

The streaming service company said that users who share their passwords will be charged extra on their accounts. It added that it would add a new feature that allows up to two sub-accounts that will pay an amount less than that of the original price of the plans on its platform.

