What Uber South Africa is Doing to Aid KZN Flood Victims

Uber South Africa yesterday announced a new partnership with Vhuthu Culture, an NPO based in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), South Africa to help distribute food and supplies that will be donated to those in need after the devastating, record-setting floods the province faced in April that left over 400 people dead and thousands more displaced. Uber is also calling on the KZN public to donate essential items using the Uber app, by requesting a trip at no cost to them.

“The effects of the floods in Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN) have caused large-scale damage to property resulting in mass displacement and loss of belongings. Most disheartening is the hundreds of lives that have been lost, while many people have been left in dire need of help from their community,” shares Uber via the announcement.

“Our hearts go out to those families that have lost loved ones as well as to those that have been misplaced. It is during this time that we all need to unite and show our humanity by supporting the Kwa-Zulu Natal community in any way we can. At Uber, we are using our platform to aid in humanitarian efforts, with the hope that it will help those affected to restore and rebuild, whilst honouring the memories of their loved ones who have passed on,” says Mpho Sebelebele, Head of Communications at Uber South Africa.

“Vhuthu Culture is excited to announce its partnership with Uber and Uber Eats to facilitate the collection & delivery of items donated towards relief efforts for those affected by the #KZNFloods. Vhuthu Culture and its partners (EMA, YASA) encourage the public to continue with their unwavering support of this initiative. All donations are welcome. To Uber and Uber Eats, thank you”, says Thandeka Nxumalo, Secretary-General at Vhuthu Culture.

From Friday, 6 May to 15 May 2022, Uber users can request a trip using the Uber app and a driver will come to their doorstep, pick up their donations and deliver them directly to the Vhuthu Culture Centre in Durban. Terms and conditions apply.

Vhuthu Culture has planned accordingly to ensure the donated items reach those in need as quickly as possible.

Essential items needed include blankets, general toiletries and household items, baby products (formula, nappies, baby food), adult and children’s clothing, sanitary pads, animal blankets and food, school clothes, stationery, and non-perishable food items.

How to donate through the Uber app:

Open the Uber App on Friday, 6 May to 15 May 2022, anytime between 10:00 and 15:00

Click on the UberCOMMUNITY banner on your screen

banner on your screen Set your location as per usual

Request your UberCOMMUNITY vehicle (no need to enter a destination)

vehicle (no need to enter a destination) When the driver arrives – please meet him or her at your pick up point with your donations

How to donate through the Uber Eats app:

Between 28 April and 11 May 2022, users of the Uber Eats app can donate items purchased via the Uber Eats app from the Game store located at Westwood Mall, Durban. Users must ensure that the drop off location of such an order is set to 70 Holmleigh Road, Durban West. Uber Eats will donate R30 for every order amounting to R150 or more. Terms and conditions apply.

The donations will be sent to Vhuthu Culture, which will be distributing goods to KZN communities in need. Every donation, regardless of the size, will make a huge difference to those affected.

How it works:

Open the Uber Eats app

Tap ‘Where to’ and enter the drop off location address: 70 Holmleigh Road, Durban West’

Select ‘Leave at Door’ as the delivery option

Click ‘Save & Continue’

Navigate to ‘Search’ and enter ‘Game, Westwood Mall’

Place the donation order, based on the required essential items (non-perishable foods, toiletries & baby products)

Proceed to check out

Once your order has been placed, it will be delivered to the drop off location of Vhuthu Culture

The drivers and delivery people that will be transporting the donations will receive their full earnings for all trips taken. We recognise that certain drivers and delivery people in the region have also been directly affected by the floods.

Uber, therefore, encourages users to use the tip function not only to show their appreciation but to assist with the financial impact on their business as they may have incurred a loss as a result of the floods.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter