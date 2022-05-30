South Africans Score Big Through Nedbank-linked Game

Expand, a mobile app that rewards players with cash and airtime for their knowledge and attention to brands, products, and services, has taken South Africa by storm.

At 20:00 every weeknight, tens of thousands of people from every corner of the country are glued to their mobile device screens in an attempt to win their share of cash and airtime, and a chance to win up to R10 000 ($645,48) in cash.

A first of its kind globally, Expand is a digital game of skill that was made possible through a partnership between Nedbank and Expand. Since Expand first launched on 4 October 2021 as a web-based game, thousands of fun-loving South Africans have shared in cash and airtime prizes worth more than R5,5 million ($355 047,16).

According to Maude Korte, Head of Commercialisation for Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Expand is a great example of how the bank is leveraging opportunities to partner with cutting-edge fintech and smartech companies to go beyond banking.

“Our involvement with the Expand game is one of the ways in which we’re harnessing the power of digital to deliver on our promise to help South Africans see money differently in this case, that money can be both rewarding and fun,” says Korte.

Korte says that while the game platform has changed from web to app, Nedbank is still giving players the chance to boost the value of the cash prizes they win.

“We’ve had over 1 000 accounts opened thus far, which means many Nedbank clients have had the opportunity to double their winnings simply by having an active Nedbank savings, current or cheque account, excluding children’s accounts and MobiMoney,” she says.

Warren Bedil, CEO and co-founder of Expand, says that the growth experienced by the platform over the past six months has not only been seen in the increasing number of players but also in terms of the popular South African and international brands that are participating in the games.

“Advertisers are fast realising that Expand gives their brand valuable exposure to a captive audience of engaged consumers from all walks of life,’ he adds, ‘and as a result, we are seeing steadily rising interest from a growing number of brands that want to be part of the Expand revolution,” says Bedil.

Expand is completely free to play and anyone over the age of 18 can participate. The app can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. Those who wish to play need to log in by 19:57 every Monday to Friday night so they are ready to start playing promptly at 20:00.

