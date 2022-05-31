Rystad Energy & ECP Renew their Partnership

Energy Capital & Power (ECP) has announced that it has renewed its strategic partnership agreement with energy knowledge provider, Rystad Energy.

Following a successful, mutually beneficial relationship over the past year, the renewal is set to further improve Rystad Energy’s penetration in African markets while strengthening ECP’s data and analytical expertise.

As independent energy research and business intelligence company providing data, tools, analytics, and consultancy services to clients across the energy industry, Rystad Energy has emerged as the partner of choice for energy companies across the African energy landscape.

The organization offers information services, enabling energy professionals and companies from across the African energy landscape to make informed decisions. By engaging with energy companies, suppliers, financial professionals, NGOs, and governments, the organization’s team of experienced analysts helps guide business and energy development globally.

ECP, on the other hand, is committed to driving sustainable investment in Africa’s diverse energy sector. Through a strong lineup of industry-focused events that unite African energy leaders, companies, and stakeholders with global investors, as well as market-driven web content and investment reports, ECP facilitates global and intra-African investment on the back of data-driven dialogue.

With the partnership renewal, Rystad Energy will assist ECP with data content and expert guidance to fulfill its mission of growing sustainable energy investments in Africa. By contributing data and analytics to ECP for the production of web content, investment reports, and event-related content, Rystad Energy will be instrumental in bringing greater quality to ECP’s content and programming.

Rystad Energy will be looking at increasing its presence in African markets, the partnership enables Rystad Energy to play an active role in ECP’s upcoming events by presenting, moderating, and participating.

“ECP is proud to once again partner with intelligence platform Rystad Energy. This partnership has and continues to be a critical asset for ECP as the company strives to improve investment and development across Africa,” stated Laila Bastati, Managing Director at ECP.

“In 2022, with a lineup of three large-scale events in Senegal, Angola, and South Sudan, the partnership will prove particularly valuable as ECP crafts market-driven programs and web content. We are looking forward to another year of strategic cooperation,” Bastati said.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

