Orange Appoints New Leaders for Africa

France’s Orange Group yesterday announced the appointment of new leaders across its B2B Africa and Middle East units in order to refocus and capitalise on the regions which have been seeing growth and spurred positive financials for the Group over recent quarters.

Africa and the Middle East is currently one of Orange’s “major growth engines” having produced positive results in back to back quarters over recent years. The region contributed a year-on-year growth of 8.7% which equates to a cold $142-million, maintaining the overall Group revenue at a flat rate of 0.7% to $11.3-billion.

The Group’s Africa and Middle-East arm continues to be one of the largest telecoms in the entire continent in terms of both revenue and customer spread.

“Africa and the Middle East continue to be our main growth driver, again delivering a remarkable performance, with most African countries producing double-digit growth thanks to new telecoms services that are off-setting the heightened competition for Orange Money,” said Group CEO Christel Heydemann.

New Appointments in the Region

Heydemann immediately appointed Aliette Mousnier-Lompré as CEO of Orange Business Services following an interim period after previous CEO Helmut Reisinger departed in January this year. Mousnier-Lompré joins Orange Group’s executive committee.

Orange Middle East and Africa is set to receive Jerome Henique as its new CEO from 1 July.

Henique is currently serving as director of operations and deputy CEO of the group’s regional subsidiary which serves 18 countries across Africa and the Middle East, according to Developing Telecoms.

“The changes announced today reflect the priorities for the next few months on which we must now accelerate,” said Heydemann in a statement.

“The B2B sector, as well as the Africa and Middle East segment, are two key markets for Orange. The successful transformation and development of our operations in these sectors will enable us to ensure sustainable growth going forward.”

