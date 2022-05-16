Zoho’s New Unified Marketing Platform – What You Need to Know

Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced last week the launch of its new Zoho Marketing Plus, a unified platform that brings together marketing activities across campaign ideation, creation, execution, management, and measurement.

According to the India-founded company, the platform provides stakeholders across the entire marketing organisation with a single, shared view of critical information for improved collaboration and results.

“The new marketing platform increases the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies by giving marketing leaders a deeper understanding of customer preferences and behaviours so they can deliver dynamic, high-value customer experiences that drive brand affinity and customer happiness,” says Zoho in a statement.

Through automation and business intelligence, the platform synchronises engagement data to help marketing teams better understand customers, make more informed decisions, and ultimately drive better results, growth, and revenue.

“Consumers and digital marketing continue to evolve at warp-speed, and marketers are struggling to keep up. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to properly manage multiple campaigns, channels, customer profiles, data, and ROI,” said Andrew Bourne, Regional Manager for Africa.

“The complexity of data and personalisation at scale only raises pressure on marketers and CMOs to deliver effective campaigns and revenue. By eliminating redundancies and confusion arising from multiple siloed solutions, Zoho Marketing Plus maximises productivity and teamwork, allowing marketers to stay nimble and collaborative amid evolving customer needs. When marketers aren’t bogged down by operations, they can deliver creative campaigns that promote meaningful relationships between the brand and customers.”

The unified marketing platform boasts a range of features that will seek to:

●Improve collaboration: Marketing teams will be able to connect and collaborate on various projects in tandem and with ease, enabling users to create, manage, execute, and monitor individual activities, across different stakeholders, and accurately track the progress of each task and brand asset.

●Streamline management of marketing projects: Brand Studio eliminates the need for siloed solutions by serving as the centralised workplace where marketing campaigns can be created and managed.

●Unify digital brand asset creation: Documents, presentations, sheets, videos and other files can be kept in a single shared place, making assets easy to locate, reuse or share.

●Strengthen marketing automation capabilities: Customer insights are surfaced through AI-powered data analysis, which helps marketers design the journeys customers respond to best and improve them by tracking engagement and response data of customers.

●Increase omnichannel engagement: Through the platform, marketing teams can access and manage all channels to drive better connections with customers and brand engagement.

●Support integrations: Supports strong integrations with third-party solutions, making it easy to share data and insights such as how much marketing spend is converting to sales.

●Provide Accurate and Real-Time Measurements: Real-time data aggregation and analytics deliver business intelligence that helps marketing teams and leaders determine true marketing ROI.

The unified platform includes a vast array of integrated capabilities aimed at helping digital marketers achieve greater results through simplified processes, tighter collaboration, shared assets, and consistent data.