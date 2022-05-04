HUAWEI nova Y70 Now Available in SA Stores: Check Out The Specs

The new HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus is now available in stores in South Africa, according to the Chinese tech company.

“With the HUAWEI nova Y70, you get an affordable smartphone without compromising on performance, quality or battery life. Certainly, the HUAWEI nova Y70 packs a punch that will give more expensive devices a run for their money,” HUAWEI says of the new device via an announcement of it hitting shelves in South Africa.

Specifications

The HUAWEI nova Y70 weighs less than 200g with the battery included, it measures 168.3mm x 77.6mm.

Battery Life

The battery on the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus clocks in at 6 000mAh, which means that, depending on your usage, you will only need to charge your device once every three days.

HUAWEI’s new battery technology means that users can even get an extra 12 hours out of just 5% capacity. If the phone is down to its last breath, the company says, the 22.5w HUAWEI SuperCharge capabilities will give you another three hours’ worth of video watching on just a 10-minute charge.

Screen Size



The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus features a 6.75-inch FullView display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The screen size is virtually the entire phone. The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus delivers 16.7 million colours in a 1600×720 High-Definition resolution.

Camera

The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus features an innovative triple AI camera setup.

The 48MP main camera has a powerful f/1.8 sensor capable of letting in more light for clarity and detail from end to end. It also has a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera.

There’s also the 8MP selfie camera and cutting-edge AI software that can smooth out skin and highlight key features. Featuring specially optimised Huawei algorithms, the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus enhances the quality of any image taken through its camera setup.

Pricing and Availability

The following deals are available for the new HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus from 1 May 2022 to 22 May 2022. All offers are available while stocks last. T’s and C’s apply

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for just R5,499, which includes a HUAWEI Bluetooth speaker valued at R699.

If you purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus during Huawei’s lucky hour, which is between 8 pm and 9 pm every day from 1 May 2022 – 22 May 2022, and you are one of the first 5 customers to purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, you will also receive a HUAWEI Band 4, valued at R1499.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 is available at these outlets:

Telkom

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for R299 per month x 24 months on FreeMe 1.5GB or for R339 per month x 24 months on FreeMe 3GB.

Cell C

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for R299 per month x 24 months on Pinnacle 1GB Top Up or for R349 per month x 24 months on Pinnacle 2GB Top Up. This includes a free HUAWEI Bluetooth speaker valued at R699, available from 11 May 2022 to 28 June 2022.

This is available on the My Huawei App, which is the enhanced Huawei support app, an official platform to buy Huawei products directly from Huawei, and a place to communicate with the Huawei Support team and fellow users.

Retail: Edgars, Incredible Connection, Hi Online & Game

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for just R5,499, which includes a HUAWEI Bluetooth speaker valued at R699.

The following deal for the new HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus is available from 7 May 2022 to 22 May 2022. Offer is available while stocks last. T’s and C’s apply.

Vodacom

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for R279 per month x 24 months.

