What Can You Do With A Degree In Computer Engineering?

We are living in an age of technology. All around us, industries are being transformed through new innovations. Getting a degree in computer engineering is attractive for anyone who wants to become part of this exciting revolution. But what exactly can you do with a degree in computer engineering?

What Is Computer Engineering?

Computer engineering is a branch of electrical engineering in which computer science meets electronic engineering, in order to allow you to develop computer hardware and software. Computer engineers are usually trained in electronic engineering, software design, and hardware-software integration.

As a computer engineer, you will be involved in different aspects of computer hardware and software, from designing individual microcontrollers, personal computers, microprocessors, and supercomputers, to circuit design. Computer engineering is not just about making computer systems work and integrating them into the larger picture. Computer engineers work as part of a team because they have to link their work to the bigger picture.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) says that the typical annual salary for a computer hardware engineer is $128,170, compared to $110,000 for a software engineer.

Salary Expectations

The BLS predicts that demand for computer hardware engineers will grow by 2% a year to 2030, whereas the demand for software engineers will grow by some 22%.

Job Prospects

Computer engineering is a really powerful degree. There’s so much you can do with it. Here are a few roles that might interest you.

For instance, you could take a role as a computer and information systems manager. This role pays around $159,010 a year. In this capacity, you will manage all computer-related operations, including installation, maintenance, supervision, and monitoring of systems and teams. Cybersecurity is an important aspect of this role.

Software engineers earn about $88,540 a year. Essentially, they are engaged in developing computer software alongside computer programmers. They ensure that software performs according to need; prepare flowcharts with tools such as a free online flowchart maker, or proprietary flowchart makers, and optimize software to enhance efficiency.

Computer hardware engineers are engaged in developing computer systems and equipment, such as microcontrollers, personal computers, microprocessors, and supercomputers. They also work on updating hardware, while working with software developers to arrive at integrated solutions.

Web developers earn about $77,200 a year. As the name suggests, they develop and maintain websites, using various media. They develop websites using languages such as XML and HTML, ensure web security, and work to have easy-to-navigate websites that are compatible across different devices and platforms. Back-end web developers develop models and work on the back-end of a website, whereas front-end developers work on how users interact with the website. Full-stack web developers do everything.

Conclusion

There are many other roles that you can take with a computer engineering degree. In fact, many computer engineers change roles throughout their careers. As the world shifts to a digital age, the need for computer engineers is rising. Becoming a computer engineer will allow you to become part of this new phase in human history.

