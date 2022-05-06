6 of the Best Android Password Managers to Keep Your Device Safe

Nearly everything you use on your phone needs a password—from online banking and social media to productivity tools and e-commerce websites.

It’s wise to have strong and different passwords for each service you use to protect yourself from breaches of your personal data.

However, remembering multiple passwords made up of long strings of upper and low case letters, numbers and special characters is far from simple. That’s where password managers are a great help.

They make it easy for you to create strong, unique passwords for each service you use and change them as often as you want. They streamline the process of signing in; plus, some have value-added features like secure access to credit card information.

For World Password Day on 5 May 2022, Alcatel recommends 6 password managers for Android smartphones. They are:

This app securely stores your passwords, credit card information, e-banking credentials, web accounts, and other custom data.

If you upgrade to the pro version, you can use fingerprint and face unlock as well as use the password generator.

Use Bitwarden to manage, store, secure, and share unlimited passwords across unlimited devices from anywhere. Bitwarden delivers open-source password management solutions for home, work, and on the go.

It helps you generate strong, unique, and random passwords for every website you use.

The popular 1Password was selected by Android Central as the best password manager for Android.

It remembers all your passwords for you and keeps them safe and secure behind the one password that only you know. You can also use it to store information such as credit cards, addresses, notes, bank accounts, driver’s licenses, and passports.

LastPass is a password manager and password generator that locks your passwords and personal information in a secure vault.

From your LastPass vault, you can store passwords and logins, create online shopping profiles, generate strong passwords, and more. Simply remember your LastPass master password and LastPass will autofill web browser and app logins for you.

RoboForm is a password manager and form-filler that offers access to your passwords on all your devices. It provides secure one-tap logins for websites and apps with a single master password that only you know.

Dashlane fills in all your passwords, payments, and personal details wherever you need them, across the web, on any device.

You can sync your Dashlane data to every device automatically, even if your phone and computer run on different systems.

Edited by Luis Monzon

