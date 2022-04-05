UPS Partners with Jumia to Expand its Logistics in Africa

Africa’s first fintech startup, now e-commerce powerhouse Jumia and American shipping and receiving company UPS have announced a new partnership giving UPS access to Jumia’s ‘last mile logistics’ capabilities and infrastructure in efforts to grow its delivery services in Africa.

Leveraging the Jumia infrastructure in Africa, UPS will offer its customers an extended range of delivery solutions, including door to door package delivery and collection, with a variety of payment options.

“We are delighted and humbled by the opportunity to partner up with UPS, a global logistics leader, to offer them last mile solutions in Africa. We view this as a validation of the strength of our logistics platform as well as an incentive to double down on our efforts to further enhance our services and build a world-class logistics business in Africa,” said Apoorva Kumar, SVP Logistics, Jumia.

This partnership will also allow UPS to leverage the extensive network of Jumia drop-off and pick-up stations to expand the UPS reach and coverage across more towns and cities in Africa.

The collaboration will initially cover Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, with plans for expansion to Egypt, Ghana and Ivory Coast, and thereafter to the remaining African countries where Jumia operates

“This partnership will help small and medium-sized businesses in Africa that make up 90 per cent of all businesses on the continent and are the backbone of the economy. UPS’s asset-light approach, like the Jumia partnership, offers a pathway for businesses to quickly and reliably connect to new customers around the world through our global network, potentially accelerating their revenue growth,” said Gregory Goba Ble, VP of Engineering and Operations for the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and Africa, UPS.

