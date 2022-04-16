Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

A wide variety of news attracted our readers this week, from major company acquisitions to a new health app that allows you to consult with doctors and nurses right from your smartphone.

Uber wants to become the “Amazon of transport” and MTN invests in rural South Africa.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. New Huawei Programme to Upskill 100,000 People Across Sub-Saharan Africa

Huawei has announced the launch of its LEAP digital skills development programme at Huawei’s ICT Competition Awards Ceremony on 9 April 2022.

The LEAP programme aims to help advance the ICT skills of more than 100,000 people across the Sub-Saharan Africa region within three years, according to the Chinese tech conglomerate.

3. DiDi Shuts Down Operations in South Africa

DiDi, the Chinese ride-hailing services company, announced on Monday that it is shutting down operations in South Africa.

According to reports, the company hasn’t given any reasons for its sudden exit from the SA market. DiDi officially ended operations in SA on Friday, 8 April 2022 after several years of ups and downs.

2. The Cloud Computing Skills Landscape in SA According to Standard Bank’s Yasirah Sakadavan

In South Africa, just like everywhere else, Cloud Computing is growing at an exponential rate, but the current fear is that the country will not have sufficient skills to meet the demand when Cloud technology reaches its zenith.

In this interview with Yarisah Sakadavan, Group Engineering Learning Lead at Standard Bank Group, you can learn about the cloud computing skills landscape in SA and what companies like Standard Bank are doing to bolster the field and market.

1. FNB Partners with AURA to Keep Customers Safe

FNB has announced that it has partnered with AURA, a safety marketplace platform that uses smart auto-dispatch technology, to add ‘GuardMe’ to its banking app.

FNB banking customers can now access instant emergency response services, anywhere, anytime via the FNB banking app and AURA’s GuardMe.

Compiled by Luis Monzon

