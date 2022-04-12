Stage 2 Load-shedding to Remain Until Wednesday, Eskom Confirms

Eskom, a South African electricity public utility, announced it will implement another load-shedding on Tuesday afternoon at 5 pm, which will remain until Wednesday at 5 am.

This announcement comes after the electricity utility implemented load-shedding on Monday evening after losing its generating units at Kriel Power Station, Camden Power Station, and Matla Power Station.

Eskom said that there is a possibility of further load-shedding if their generating units continue to deteriorate.

“Three generating units at the Camden Power Station tripped during the night, contributing to the current shortage of capacity,” Eskom said.

The South African electricity utility added that its teams are working hard to return as many units to service as possible.

It also said that it is managing the emergency generation reserves to limit the stage of load-shedding. It said that the overnight load-shedding will be used to build up the dam level at the pump storage power stations in preparation for the rest of the week.

“We are currently at 4 804MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 449MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns,” the power utility company said.

