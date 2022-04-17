New Phishing Report Shows the Top Email Headlines to Beware Of

KnowBe4, provider of one of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platforms, today announced the results of its Q1 2022 top-clicked phishing report.

“In our latest quarterly phishing report, we found that holiday-themed emails were the most tempting for employees to click on,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4.

“HR-related messages such as a change in the schedule for the holidays likely piqued interest from employees to see if they would receive an extra day off or shortened work schedule due to the holidays. It is important to remember that cybercriminals utilize various tactics such as preying on people’s emotions when executing their malicious scams. Remaining vigilant and adopting a heightened sense of suspicion around emails that trigger an emotional response can end up preventing a detrimental cybersecurity attack.”

Beware these popular phishing email subject lines:

Global Holiday Emails:

HR: Change in Holiday Schedule Someone special sent you a Valentine’s Day ecard! St. Patrick’s Day: Employee Behaviour/Company Policies Our Valentine’s Day Gift To You Starbucks: Happy Holidays! Have a drink on us.

Top 10 Email Categories Globally:

Business Online Services Human Resources IT Coronavirus/COVID-19 Phishing Banking and Finance Phishing for Sensitive Information Mail Notifications Social Networking Current Events

Top phishing email subjects were broken out, comparing those in the U.S. to those in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

In Q1 2022, KnowBe4 examined tens of thousands of email subject lines from simulated phishing tests. The organization also reviewed ‘in-the-wild’ email subject lines that show actual emails users received and reported to their IT departments as suspicious. The results are below.

Top Phishing Email Subjects:

The U.S:

HR: New requirements tracking Covid vaccinations Password Check Required Immediately HR: Vacation Policy Update HR: Important: Dress Code Changes Acknowledge Your Appraisal

Europe, the Middle-East and Africa:

Authorize Pending Transaction on your Wallet HR: Registration for COVID-19 Study IT: End of Year Password Policy HR: Code of Conduct Your Benefit Account Has Been Updated

Common “In-the-Wild” attacks:

IT: Software Update

Google Forms: Your Voice Engagement Survey

Zoom: You missed a Zoom meeting

Project Notice

Dropbox: Updates about your account

