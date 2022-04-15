MTN SA Launches New FLTE & 5G for the Home Packages

MTN has yesterday announced a new range of 5G offerings and has expanded its Home FLTE offerings through its Supersonic brand.

The newly launched month-to-month Uncapped Home FLTE priced from R499 and Uncapped Home 5G from R699, come with a free-to-use router, the telco says via press release.

This builds on the launch of the innovative Airfibre solution at the beginning of 2021 and makes further strides in helping connect the unconnected at affordable prices.

“Our aim is to consistently provide additional affordable options for more people to access high-quality solutions, with low latency and stable download speeds. We are extremely excited to build on our FLTE and Air fibre innovations to now bring the cutting-edge benefits of 5G to our users,” says Megan Nicholas, MD at Supersonic.

“5G technology greatly enhances the number of devices that can be connected to a network without losing quality. It brings the cutting-edge benefits of greater speed and more stability, ensuring users access new opportunities, whether it’s working, learning, playing, or just staying in touch with family and friends,” says Nicholas.

FLTE, meanwhile, is a fixed wireless broadband offering that transfers data using wavelengths and analogue infrastructure, saving costs and expanding reach, without compromising quality.

“It continues to grow substantially as a powerful solution for more people to access a world of connectivity,” says Nicholas.

“The FLTE internet piggybacks on existing infrastructure and remains extremely popular as it brings solutions to households which may never have been able to access the benefits of the modern, connected world. And now for those wanting even faster speeds, we are adding cutting edge 5G technology to the mix,” says Nicholas.

Month-to-month plans details are as follows:

Plan Price FUP Uncapped FLTE Lite R499 400GB Uncapped FLTE Premium R699 1TB Uncapped 5G Lite R699 400GB Uncapped 5G Premium R999 1TB

“Accessing the modern information highway does not have to be expensive. What really excites us is expanding our reach to people who have not previously been able to access the internet due to either lack of the necessary infrastructure or from an affordability perspective. They now get the same speed and quality benefits of the best network,” says Nicholas.

