Africa Paces Up to Uncover the Next-Gen Developments in Datacentre & Cloud

Summary: Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2022 – Africa, a two-day virtual mega-scale summit, focused on Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure will shed light on Africa’s market dynamics and its valiant effort towards enabling data sovereignty, all the while facilitating collaboration between the seeking organizations and the top technology providers from the industry.

Amidst rampant technological disruptions, Africa needs a robust datacentre & cloud landscape to power its growing digital savvy population and businesses. With the continent’s datacentre market expected to reach USD 5 billion by 2026, global cloud providers have entered a seesaw battle to capitalize on the ultra-lucrative market and provide their services through the newly established datacentres.

To accelerate Africa’s growth and post-receiving phenomenal success in ASEAN and India, Tradepass is thrilled to bring its flagship Datacentre & Cloud conference i.e., Datacentre and Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) in Africa, virtually on 5 – 6 April 2022.

The presence of 1000+ datacentre and cloud professionals from 250+ leading public and private enterprises across Africa will provide ample networking opportunities at the summit that will also host 30+ most inspirational speakers from the industry and 20+ best-in-class tech providers to shed light on the latest topics and showcase the most innovative cutting-edge solutions.

One of our key speakers, Thelma Quaye, Head – Digital Infrastructure and Capacity Building, Smart Africa, is of the opinion, “The governance of our digital infrastructures is becoming a central part of our States sovereignty, of our economies’ prosperity, and of our people’s freedom and rights. Creating the right framework to deliver secure and powerful datacentre and cloud services has therefore rightfully shifted to the centre of policy priorities around the globe. Africa needs to have its own voice in this global conversation.”

Following their participation announcement, Talal Al Kaissi, CEO, G42 Cloud said, “The African continent has seen rapid economic growth despite pressing challenges. This could not have been possible without embracing innovation, and in many cases leapfrogging when it came to technological solutions. We see massive potential for digital transformation across the continent and stand committed to help accelerate it, working in partnership with governments and corporations. With our intelligent data lake and AI optimized sovereign cloud solutions, we’re confident that we can expand opportunities and drive digitization across a wide range of industries – to propel humanity ahead.”

Organizations like G42 Cloud, SUSE, Pure Storage, and Africa Data Centers have already confirmed their participation to lead the summit and showcase their latest solutions.

The virtual summit will power two knowledge-packed days filled with insightful presentations on the most pressing industry topics, deep-dive panel discussions with the leading thought leaders, a live showcase of the best solutions, and many more.

Some of the crucial topics from the summit include: ‘Promoting Data Sovereignty in the Age of Cloud Computing’, ‘Addressing the Rise in Colocation Datacentres to Meet Africa’s Demands’, ‘Future of Datacentres’, ‘Powering the Green Datacentres of the Future’, ‘Integrating Blockchain into Cloud Computing Technology to Accelerate Digital Transformation’ and many others.

Some of the confirmed speakers from the summit include: Timothy Were, Deputy Director ICT, Ministry of ICT and Innovation, Kenya; Thelma Quaye, Head – Digital Infrastructure and Capacity Building, Smart Africa; John Bosco Arends, Group Head ITO, City Of Johannesburg; Itsik Rubin, CTO, Government Pensions Administration Agency; Olutoyin Ogunmola, Head – Data and Analytics, Stanbic IBTC Bank (Standard Bank); Favour Femi-Oyewole, Group CISO, Access Bank Plc; Omeshnee Naidoo, Director: Information Systems and Technology, City of Cape Town, South Africa; Prasanna Kumar Burri, Group CIO, Dangote Industries Limited; Prashika Ramnath, Director – Group Digital & IT, Volvo Group Southern Africa; Mohamed Fathy, CIO, EFG-Hermes SAE; Aminu Rufai Garba, Chief Information Technology Officer, Kano Electricity Distribution Company; Werner Leithgob, Head of Functional and Technical Programme Horizon, Coca Cola Beverages Africa; Stanley Mwangi Chege, CIO, Jubilee Insurance; Vipin Chawla, Group Chief Technology Officer, Eat N’ Go Ltd. and many others.

Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena expressed, “At a time when Africa is darting to enable data sovereignty in the continent, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) 2022 – Africa will be of paramount importance as not only it will unveil the latest developments from the industry but will also foster collaboration between the public and private sector.”

https://africa.dccisummit.com/

Aritrika Chakraborty

aritrikac@tradepassglobal.com

+ (91) 80 6166 4401

