Woolworths Set to Expand its Delivery Services in South Africa

Roy Bagattini, Woolworth’s CEO, has said the South African retail powerhouse is looking to expand its Woolies Dash services in SA as it recognises delivery services as one of the key markets in the country.

In a shareholders’ meeting that was held on Wednesday, Bagattini pointed out that 30 stores in the country have same-delivery services and he reckons that this number will go up by the Easter holidays and that there will be around 100 stores that use same-day delivery by the end of the year.

Some of the company’s toughest competitors include Checker’s sixty60, which delivers within 60 minutes of placing an order. The app currently has over 10,000 downloads on Play Store. Other apps or online grocery shopping competitors include Pick n Pay’s asap! and OneCart.

According to Broad Media, Bagatti said that although their Woolies Dash had a slower or later start than its competitors, the service offers a number of ‘key differentiators’ that help it stand apart.

Another store that has recently shown interest in joining the blitz of online shopping and delivery services, which took a rise during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, is the retail Spar group. The company said it will launch its online shopping and delivery services by the end of March 2022.

According to Media 24, Woolworth’s online sales had a 22.4% boost and contributed 13.7% to the company’s total turnover and concession sales in the 26 weeks, and the group’s sales in the interim’s last six weeks grew by 3%.

“I’m very excited by our runway for profitable growth, and the opportunities we see to invest in our diverse businesses. We are on track to rebuild our financial credentials, drive long-term value creation, and restore our business to its rightful place in the hearts and minds of all our stakeholders,” Bagatti said during Wednesday’s shareholder’s meeting, that reported the strongest balance sheet the store has seen in eight years.

By Zintle Nkohla

