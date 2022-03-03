3 South African Cybersecurity Companies You Should Probably Know About

Cybersecurity involves the application of technologies, processes and controls to protect systems, networks, programmes, and data from cyber-attacks.

Many establishments across the world, including, schools, banks, and hospitals rely heavily on cybersecurity services to protect their data and be safe from cyber-attacks.

Everyone who has a computer or access to the internet must at some point know how to protect themselves online, hence the crash course in cybersecurity in your high school, college, or university years. It is not at all inane.

In 2019, a cybersecurity company, Kaspersky noted that malware attacks in South Africa had increased by 22 percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the first quarter of 2018, which translates to just under 577 attempted attacks per.

During the same year, South Africa also saw an increase of more than 100 percent in bank fraud, according to an Accenture report.

Here are 3 Cybersecurity Companies in Africa You Should Know About:

AVeS Cybersecurity

AVeS has been around for more than 20 years and is in partnership with some of the most prominent companies in the world. The company joined forces with Discovery to provide its clients with business insurance, along with their package of cybersecurity services.

AVeS helps organisations of all sizes align their IT processes, people and technology to the organisation’s broader business objectives. The company also works with the Kaspersky Interactive Protection Simulation (KIPS), a gamified tool to cultivate strong cyber-safety skills within a company, starting with its leadership teams. The game makes it possible for businesses to communicate efficiently using multi-lingual online tools to increase awareness and improve decision-making.

Obscure Technology

Obscure Technology delivers the precision to end cyber attacks on computers, mobile devices, servers, and in the cloud to everywhere, using their Cybereason division, which focuses specifically on cybersecurity.

They offer anti-malware and endpoint security to their clients. Obscure Technology was recently appointed distributor for Tenable, the Cyber Exposure company, which came into effect as of 1 January 2022. The agreement covers 26 countries in Africa.

“Approximately 40 000 organisations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. This includes approximately 60% of the Fortune 500, approximately 40% of the Global 2000 and large government agencies,” according to a blog post by the company.

Redshift Cyber Security

Redshift offers a long list of cybersecurity services: application penetration testing, infrastructure penetration testing, mobile penetration testing, cloud security assessment, incident response, wargaming, threat modelling for defence, cyber security training, and cyber-attack simulation.

Redshift Cyber Security provides customised, practical training courses where attendees get the opportunity to exploit real vulnerabilities in a hands-on, controlled environment. They do this using technology that your company work with to make you ready for anything that might your way, and most importantly to teach you what is relevant to you.

By Zintle Nkohla

