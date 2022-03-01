TikTok Tackles YouTube with “Any Length” Videos

TikTok could roll out “any length” videos soon, mimicking the popular video platform, YouTube. This comes after the video-sharing platform announced the 10-minute video feature on Monday.

The new update will allow users to post videos as long as 10 minutes and will make it easier for them to monetise their content. Previously, users could only post three-minute videos, and TikTok made this update in July 2021. When the platform first came to light, users couldn’t post more than 15 seconds of video content.

“Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world,” a TikTok spokesperson told Business Insider on Monday.

This new update gives TikTok a better chance to compete with giant platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Vivo, and Twitch. This is a very unexpected turn from TikTok as it is known as the pioneer short-video streaming platform and the best among other platforms. The short-video platform also has an enormous number of content creators who make money through the platform; just a minimum of 10 000 followers and you are good to go.

Matt Navara, a Wales social-media consultant, said that longer video content is less challenging to monetise, according to an interview with the Business Insider. He also said that this will give content creators a more expansive canvas to produce content and that this will it allow the original programming of the platform to compete with streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, even bigger streaming services.

It seems like TikTok is ready to turn a whole new leaf and climb even higher ranks with movie streaming platforms and long-form streaming services, while other platforms are turning to short-form streaming.

“I absolutely think it’s part of building its competitive suite of creative tools and content formats to rival that of YouTube or others,” Navara said.

By Zintle Nkohla

