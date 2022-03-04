This Week’s Top 4 Google Searches Across Africa

Google Trends publishes the top searches for every day of the week and covers 4 African countries in which it sees the most activity, namely Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The top search trends from along the week provide an interesting insight into the minds of each country, what captivated users the most, and what they are showing the most interest in.

This week the top Google searches across Africa’s largest online populations were all related to sports proving yet again the undying sway of the field and game.

Here are this week top 4 Google searches across Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and SA:

“Luton Town vs. Chelsea” – Kenya: 100K+ Searches & Nigeria: 200K+ Searches



The top searches for users from Kenya and Nigeria this week were both in relation to the FA Cup, with Nigerian users showing double the interest in the game of Luton Town vs. Chelsea.

Chelsea celebrated a 3 – 2 victory over Luton Town FC after what is being described as a “frightening” game for the Blues.

“Zamalek vs. Future” – Egypt: 500K+ Searches

Zamalek FC won their first game of the year in, what Ahram Online reports, was an “enthralling fashion.” Zamalek went over a very game Future FC as the Egyptian Premier League begins heating up.

A stunned Zamalek had to deal with a furious push from Future, scoring two goals in the first 13 minutes of the match. The game was tied up until its final moments when defender Mohamed Abdel-Ghani scored a Hail Mary goal after a corner, earning Zamalek the winner’s purse.

“Women’s Cricket World Cup” – South Africa: 500K+ Searches

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup host New Zealand were in a losing effort against the West Indies in a dramatic tournament opener on Friday.

New Zealand finished three runs short of the West Indies’ winning total of 259 as Hayley Matthews’ 199 carried the Caribbean team towards an upset victory at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

