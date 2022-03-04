Tanzania’s RAHA Telecom Undergoes Brand Change – Now Part of Liquid

Tanzania’s RAHA Liquid Telecom yesterday officially announced that it would be changing its identity and brand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies.

The company will now be known Liquid Intelligent Technologies Tanzania, falling under the larger Liquid Intelligent Technologies umbrella. Over the last two decades, Liquid has firmly established itself as a leading pan-African digital infrastructure provider with an extensive network spanning over 100,000 KM.

“This rebrand is our reaffirmation to all our customers in Tanzania that we are a one-stop-shop technology service provider bringing intelligent services such as Cloud Computing, Managed Services, Cyber Security. We have brought intelligent technologies to the rest of the continent, and we are confident that our presence in Tanzania will ensure a digitally connected future for all Tanzanians,” says Adil Youssefi, Regional CEO for Liquid Intelligent Technologies East African Markets.

According to the announcement, the rebrand is part of the company’s all-encompassing business transformation from being just a telecommunications service provider to a full one-stop-shop technology group for local businesses.

RAHA Telecom Transforms

RAHA’s rebrand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies highlights the organisation’s commitment to digitally transform the continent through its Cloud business, Cyber Security services in addition to its existing telecoms and connectivity capability.

Denny Marandure, CEO for Liquid Intelligent Technologies Tanzania says the company is looking forward to partnering with the Government to help reach the goals that comprise “the foundation of Tanzania’s long-term success.”

“The evolution of the RAHA Liquid Telecom brand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies opens up numerous opportunities and is a step towards the creation of a digitally-led economy,” Marandure says.

With the future of network security-driven from the cloud, Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ recently launched its Cyber Security business unit, which uniquely delivers security at its core, protecting your business’s data throughout its lifecycle.

