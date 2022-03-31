Kenya Gets Sixth Submarine Internet Cable Worth $400-Million

On Tuesday, Kenya launched its sixth submarine internet cable worth $400-million to offer high speed, lower latency, and broader bandwidth.

According to Business Daily, the cable will connect Africa to France and Pakistan through the Europe-Asia route, providing direct connectivity to Asia, which is expected to reduce communication delays between Africa and Asia. The launch is also a partnership between Peace Cable and Telkom Kenya.

The global Mobile Data Index reveals that Kenya has the most expensive mobile data in East Africa. However, the 15,000-kilometre cable is expected to create more flexible digital connection options, including high speeds of 200 Gbps per single wavelength with a total capacity of 192 Terabits per second, as well as stable and secure data access possibilities, Business Daily reported.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said that the country is inside the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) where fast internet speed is in high demand.

“Right now, you can enjoy 5G data speeds at Uhuru Gardens. 5G smartphone penetration in Kenya is growing. More online business opportunities will be unlocked by this cable,” Mucheru said, speaking at the launch.

“Peace will bring more diversified digital connection options and provide high-speed, large-capacity, and stable data access opportunities to Kenya,” Peace Cable’s chief operating officer, Sun Xiaohua said.

Peace and Telkom rely on fibre optics to transmit light signals which are encoded with data over long distances.

Telkom Kenya CEO Mugo Kibati said that contributing to Kenya’s strategic evolution to turn into a digital economy is important, especially through the use internet.

“This ultra-high capacity cable will assist Kenya and the region in meeting its current and future broadband capacity requirements as well as assist carriers in providing affordable services to Kenyans,” Kibati explained.

“This is in line with our long-term goal of effectively addressing the digital transformation being witnessed in Kenya and the region, as we seek to become the technology partner of choice in these markets,” Kibati said, according to Biztech Africa.

Currently, Telkom Kenya maintains five to six internet cables already in the East African country.

By Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter