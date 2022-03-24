Instagram Introduces “Favorites List”

On Wednesday, Meta announced it is introducing Favorites list and other new ways in which users will choose how they see content on their Instagram feed, including the return of the “chronological order feed” feature.

The giant tech company says that it wants to shape the app into the best possible experience for the users and that in order to achieve that it will make sure that users see exactly what they want to see on their feeds.

According to Business Insider, Instagram got rid of the chronological feed in 2016, replacing it with an algorithmic feed feature. There has been a lot of controversy around the feature and users have been calling for the chronological feature comeback ever since.

Favorites and Following

Instagram is bringing back the chronological order feed with other new features which will change the kind of content users see on their feed — Favorites and Following.

Favorites will show you the latest photos and videos from accounts that you choose — best friends or favorite content creators. Posts from accounts in Favourites will also appear higher in your feeds.

On the other hand, Follow will show you posts from accounts that you follow, and together these features will make your posts appear in chronological order so that you can catch up quickly on recent posts.

How Favorites List Works

Meta says that users can add up to 50 accounts to the list and can make changes to it any time without notifying people when they have been added or when they have been removed from a list.

“We’re always working on new ways to improve your Instagram experience. We’ll continue to build features like Favorites and Following to give you more choice and control over what you see, and help make the time you spend on the app feel more intentional,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram wrote in a blog post.

