IBM Launches Client Engineering Teams in South Africa & the Middle East

American multinational technology corporation IBM has announced the launch of its Client Engineering team in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) for clients and business partners.

Located across four countries – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and UAE – IBM Client Engineering will drive innovation across the MEA region by providing an enhanced customer experience, focused on co-creation, technical eminence and speed.

IBM says its Client Engineering teams consist of designers, solution architects, data scientists, cloud engineers, security experts, business transformation consultants and more who work on the agile co-creation of IBM technology and Consulting solutions for their clients – all within 6-8 weeks.

The team of creators will be using technologies such as Cloud, Data, Automation and Security to deliver innovative solutions that address business use cases and challenges in industries such as government, financial services, telecommunications and travel and transportation, among others.

In addition, the Client Engineering teams will have expertise in AI, automation, site reliability and security amongst others, to help optimise business operations and improve client outcomes in the region.

Across the region, Client Engineering will also leverage access to the Global Industry Solution Centers and their expertise and solutions to advise clients across industries on solving their most critical business challenges at speed – including those clients in some of the most highly-regulated industries.

“As it becomes more critical than ever to innovate with technology, organisations across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are looking for new approaches to doing business which enable them to deliver digital transformation to address fast-changing consumer needs despite the disruption,” said Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Africa.

“With Client Engineering’s focus on co-creation and co-execution, these teams will ensure organisations across MEA overcome obstacles to modernise and transform – ultimately fast-tracking innovation and helping clients drive lasting, meaningful outcomes.”

COVID-19 has changed the entire landscape in which organizations worldwide operate. Customers and employees became homebound, supply chains and entire industries were disrupted. Organizations needed to reinvent their existing business models, speed digitization and technologies like AI, hybrid cloud and prioritize security to survive and emerge stronger.

The teams’ engagements with clients will be varied based on their specific journey and teams will leverage design thinking methodology for client results.

While some will work towards the creation of a Minimal Viable Product (MVP), other engagements will lead to a prototype that integrates features of a product or service or Proof of Technology (POT) designed to test whether a specific technology is a viable solution.

Teams will also engage, scope and deliver MVPs faster through accelerators for open hybrid cloud, data fabric, customer care, business automation, observability and security and build client journeys in automation, Data & AI, AI applications, and Security.

“The time has come for a different approach that leverages the latest open technologies in hybrid cloud and AI combined with agile methods which help organisations test market fit quickly and expand solutions using real-time data – this is what IBM Client Engineering is set to do for businesses in MEA,” explains Mohamed Behiry, IBM MEA Client Engineering Manager.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter