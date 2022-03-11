HPE South Africa Announces Two New Leadership Appointments

On Friday, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) South Africa, a multinational technology company, announced two new appointments to the country’s leadership team.

Michael Langeveld is appointed as Chief Technology Officer, and Celeste Le Grange assumes the position of Head of Channel, Commercial, Mid-Market, and SMB. HPE says the appointments will help accelerate the company’s strategy of becoming the edge-to-cloud company by giving customers the cloud experience everywhere with HPE GreenLake.

“I am delighted to welcome Michael Langeveld and Celeste Le Grange to my leadership team to help us to continue our momentum in South Africa,” said Sandile Dube, Acting Managing Director for South Africa, HPE.

“Both Michael and Celeste bring vast experience to HPE with a proven record for solution development, strategic planning, service delivery, and customer service at some of the world’s largest technology companies. They bring a passion for helping customers to succeed and I know that clients and HPE colleagues will benefit from their wisdom,” Dube said, commenting on Le Grange and Langeveld’s experiences.

Michael Langeveld’s responsibilities will be responsible for HPE’s infrastructure, services, software, and cloud offering. He will also oversee the development and dissemination of technology for customers and partners to help improve customer outcomes, the company says.

Before joining HPE South Africa, Michael held numerous leadership roles at global technology companies in South Africa, with responsibility for delivering data centres, public cloud security, and hybrid cloud solution sales across the small, mid-market, public sector, and enterprise customers.

Celeste Le Grange, on the other hand, will lead the sales community to success via established sales methodologies for end-to-end sales process management.

Some of her experience includes helping companies achieve success through sales, marketing, and project management in the hardware and software sectors. Her responsibilities primarily revolve around strategic leadership, customer intimacy, and business management.

Le Grange will create, support, and coach HPE’s high-performing team; and assist the business to maximise market coverage and financial performance whilst driving customer centricity and an exceptional customer experience.

Overall, Le Grange has 15 years of experience in the IT industry, with particular expertise in the consumer, commercial, and telecommunications fields. Before joining HPE South Africa, she spent five years as a Partner Sales Executive focusing on the South African Reseller Channel.

In her short time at HPE South Africa, Le Grange’s passion for working with and looking after teams has led to her being appointed as the head of the company’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) initiative. The D&I programme educates employees on matters pertaining to diversity and inclusion to ensure that equal opportunity is available to all employees at the company.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

