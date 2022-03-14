Google Chooses 15 New Startups for its Startups Accelerator Africa

Google today announced the participants in Google for Startups Accelerator Africa Class 7. The selected startups are developing solutions in areas such as healthcare, education, fleet management, logistics automation, and recruiting.

This seventh class includes 15 tech startups from seven African countries, with Cote D’Ivoire joining for the first time. The class was selected from thousands of applications, with the final selection based on product stage, program alignment, and market fit.

Over the next three months, they will work with Google mentors and facilitators learning best practices on a range of topics including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, organisational culture, growth strategies, and more.

Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programs is organised around a virtual boot camp concept that includes seminars, one-on-one coaching sessions, and peer-to-peer learning opportunities. Bootcamps will take place in March, April, and May.

“We’re thrilled to be starting off our seventh cohort with such a diverse and inspiring group of companies who are harnessing technology to tackle the problems that many people on the continent face every day. Startups in Africa are solving some of the region’s most pressing issues -from employment to logistics, banking, healthcare, and education. This is a journey that we’re happy to be on,” says Folarin Aiyegbusi Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa.

The Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program has supported 82 startups from 17 African countries over the past four years. Collectively, they have raised $112-million and created 2800 direct jobs. In this time, Google has invested $5-million through a combination of equity-free funding and product credits for Google services.

“As a digital identity onboarding platform based in Nigeria, iVerify.ng is extremely delighted to have been selected for Class 7 of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa amidst our need to deploy more robust technology infrastructure and scale our operations across Africa. We’re looking forward to the workshops, mentoring, and inestimable value we’ve heard so much about. Thank you for validating our dream!” says Zita Agwunobi, CEO of iVerify.ng, one of the selected startups.

“Fleetsimplify is thrilled to have been selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa! We’re looking forward to working with the Google team to bring sustainable shared mobility solutions in Africa,” says Balqis Chepkwony CEO of Kenyan startup Fleetsimplify.

“Google is committed to Africa’s growing startup and developer ecosystem,” adds Aiyegbusi.

“Providing end-to-end support and investment to startups pays off for everyone in the long run. As these startups grow, they advance their local economies, create jobs and opportunities, and provide solutions in their communities. A stronger African economy is great for everyone, and Google is committed to helping African businesses thrive,” he concludes.

The 15 Selected Startups (in alphabetical order):

Clafiya (Nigeria): Clafiya connects patients to health practitioners to provide fast and affordable on-demand primary care services in Africa. Fleetsimplify (Kenya): Fleetsimplify is a fleet management platform for shared mobility. HydroIQ (Kenya): HydroIQ is a virtual water network that gives consumers and utilities a single, transparent platform to manage their water consumption and management. iVerify.ng (Nigeria): iVerify.ng is a digital identity onboarding platform. LaRuche Health (Côte d’Ivoire): LaRuche Health offers inclusive apps that simplify care delivery and improve patient access to preventive healthcare services. LyRise (Egypt): LyRise is a platform that provides companies with an easier, faster way to hire and work with vetted AI and data talents from Africa. MDaaS Global (Nigeria): MDaas builds and operates modern, technology-enabled diagnostic services in clinically-underserved communities in Nigeria. Multiplied (South Africa): Multiplied offers data-driven design at scale through infinite personalised content for marketing. Nulitics (South Africa): Nulitics is a specialist Mixed Reality (XR) software development and system integrator with a focus on XR wearable technology. Ridelink (Uganda): Ridelink makes cargo mobility affordable and accessible for small businesses at the tap of a button. SmartClass (Tanzania): SmartClass is a skill-learning network that enables youth to learn from their peers. Sukhiba (Kenya): Sukhiba is a decentralised community-based commerce platform. Terawork (Nigeria): Terawork is a pan-African online freelance marketplace plugging African talent into the global workforce. The Marking App (South Africa): The Marking App provides a data-free application that automatically marks handwritten school assessments while also automating school administration. truQ (Nigeria): truQ is a tech-enabled logistics platform automating and optimising short-haul (or intracity) logistics for automated retail distribution companies in Africa.

