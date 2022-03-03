Check Out Samsung’s New NEO QLED & “Cutting Edge” Lifestyle TVs

South Korean multitech Samsung has unveiled its newest Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs ahead of Consumer Electronics Show 2022.

With advancements in picture and sound quality, more screen size options, customisable accessories and an upgraded interface, the 2022 screens bring the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All’ closer to reality with life-like images, immersive sound and hyper-personalized experiences.

Evolution of Neo QLED with Neo Quantum Processor and Dynamic Sound Experience

Samsung says that thanks to the Neo Quantum Processor and the advancements in picture technology and sound it delivers, 2022 Neo QLED will provide some of Samsung’s most pristine images and immersive soundscapes possible.

In fact, the company says that this year’s Neo Quantum Processor introduces advanced contrast mapping with BLU (back-light unit), increasing the brightness level from 12 to 14-bit gradation for greater control of the light source – the Quantum Mini LEDs. This allows the TV to control its lighting across 16,384 steps, quadrupled from the previous 4,096 steps.

The new Shape Adaptive Light technology leverages the Neo Quantum Processor to analyse lines, shapes and surfaces to control the shape of light from the Quantum Mini LEDs, enhancing the brightness and accuracy of all shapes on the screen. The result is outstanding image quality that puts full HDR content on display.

Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED also features Real Depth Enhancer, a multi-intelligence picture quality algorithm. This technological advancement creates a greater sense of realism by determining and processing an object on the screen against its background to create a sense of depth.

Additionally, Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED features EyeComfort mode, which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information. As the ambient light changes, the screen will gradually reduce the amount of light and offer warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly. This allows for a more comfortable viewing experience at night by reducing the blue light which may affect one’s sleep quality.

Neo QLED’s sound features are getting a major upgrade as well. Building on OTS (Object Tracking Sound), which directs the sound to move across the room along with the object on-screen, the 2022 products will feature OTS Pro, which incorporates powerful up-firing speakers to create overhead surround sound.

2022 Neo QLED also delivers a truly remarkable Dolby Atmos experience thanks to the addition of Samsung’s new top channel speakers. With multi-channel speakers placed throughout the TV, Neo QLED delivers a dynamic sound experience that tracks the actions from all corners.

New Lifestyle TV Screens



Samsung’s 2022 Lifestyle screens are for customisation and for users to tailor own their personalized experience.

A new Matte Display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties has been applied to The Frame and The Serif, providing one of the most pleasant and comfortable viewing experiences.

As a result, the new Matte Display on Samsung’s 2022 Lifestyle screens received three verifications from UL (Underwriter Laboratories) for being ‘Reflection Glare Free’, ‘Discomfort Glare Free’ and ‘Disability Glare Free’.

The New Smart Hub and Apps for the Ultimate User Experience

Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs come with a new Smart Hub that puts content curation and discovery front and centre with their viewing preferences.

The new Smart Hub will guide users to their favourite content or help them discover something new all while spending less time searching. The Smart Hub’s sidebar also allows for a seamless transition between categories – Media, Game (Gaming Hub) and Ambient – letting users focus on various in-home activities.

With the new Media Hub, Samsung is launching an NFT platform. This application features an intuitive, integrated platform for discovering, purchasing and trading digital artwork through Neo QLED and The Frame.

Breaking Sonic Barriers with the Latest Soundbar and Features

The 2022 soundbar line-up gets technology upgrades to provide even more immersive, three-dimensional audio experience. Q Symphony, the signature surround-sound experience which allows Samsung’s Neo QLEDs and soundbars to work together, has been improved with added synchrony.

This enables the soundbar and TV speakers to work together with all the speakers on the TVs, including the top channel speakers, providing for an expansive, powerful soundscape.

Samsung’s 2022 soundbars also come with Wireless Dolby Atmos connectivity, a wireless Smart TV-to-soundbar connection in which both the screen and soundbar speakers deliver an incredible audio experience with no distracting cables

Additionally, the new HW-S800B Ultra Slim Soundbar resets the standard in the slim soundbar category, delivering a powerful bass in compact form by integrating passive radiator technology with its subwoofer. With true top-firing speaker channels, the new ultra-slim soundbar packs powerful sound at just 1.6” in depth.

