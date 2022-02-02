Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa Appoints Louise Taute Managing Director of Southern Africa

Strategic appointment to drive strategic focus on Southern Africa operations

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa, a leading global distributor, today announced the appointment of Louise Taute in the role of managing director for the Southern Africa region. In her role, Taute will assist with the local management of the Westcon-Comstor business to help the global and regional executive drive sales, develop, and grow local talent while fostering relationships with key customers, resellers, and vendor alliance partners across the market.

No stranger to the company, Taute has been part of the Westcon-Comstor DNA for the better part of 16 years. She held formative roles in marketing management and, more recently, executive leadership of its Comstor business in her capacity as Comstor Director and Marketing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“I am delighted to announce that Louise has accepted the position of managing director for the Southern Africa region. She is an incredible asset to the team, knows the business inside out, and is regarded by the channel as an insightful leader with unrivalled knowledge of the distribution landscape,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, Global CTO and CEO Sub Saharan Africa, Westcon-Comstor. “The market continues to show that it is hungry for the innovative brand of solutions we bring to market, and I am looking forward to the overarching insight and assistance Louise will add to the business as a whole.”

According to Parbhoo, the position of managing director is a new strategic role in the executive leadership of the region and will assist the business to extend its focus on partners along with the offerings in its portfolio and expand its holistic approach to the lifecycle of technology. Westcon-Comstor’s innovative brand of Solutions Lifecycle Management helps partners to transact, expand and provide a customer experience offering that maximises the value of technology investments for their end users.

“It is an honour to take on the role of managing director at a company that I truly do call my home. I have been fortunate to watch this business grow through all the different industry hype cycles and local and global acquisitions. We are in an enviable position where we have led the charge in digital distribution locally and remain agile enough to embrace changes in our market and turn these into opportunities. In my new role, I plan to work closely with Rakesh and the local team and nurture and grow all aspects of the business,” added Taute.

Staff writer