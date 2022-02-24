New Speakers Announced for the 5th IoT Forum Africa – IoTFA 2022

Business leaders, tech aficionados and innovation heavyweights alike are set to lead this year’s IoT conversation at the Internet of Things Forum Africa (#IOTFA2022) taking place from 29-30 March 2022 at The Maslow Hotel, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Spanning two days, #IoTFA2022 will tackle the theme “Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT” where attendees will not only get a taste of real-world IoT solutions and strategies but also gain the knowledge and tools needed to plan and implement successful connected-world projects.

With a host of local and international experts, #IOTFA2022 will cover Smart Cities, IoT for Public Safety, Digital Transformation, Blockchain, IT Security, AI, Analytics, IoT Strategy, IoT Adoption, as well as building sustainable ecosystems that can truly tap into the potential of this connected technology.

The first wave of confirmed #IOTFA2022 speakers includes:

Paul Morley – Enterprise Data Executive at Nedbank

– Enterprise Data Executive at Nedbank Mathew Bernath – Head of Data Analytics at Rand Merchant Bank

– Head of Data Analytics at Rand Merchant Bank Abe Wakama – Chief Executive Officer at IT News Africa

– Chief Executive Officer at IT News Africa Maritza Curry- Data & Analytics Professional at RCS Group (South Africa)

Data & Analytics Professional at RCS Group (South Africa) Maciej Kaliszka – Head: Analytics (Corporate Investment Banking at Pan Africa)

– Head: Analytics (Corporate Investment Banking at Pan Africa) Jawad Raza – SVP Head of Data Analytics, Big Data, AI at Meezan Bank Limited

– SVP Head of Data Analytics, Big Data, AI at Meezan Bank Limited Ian Oppermann – NSW Government Chief Data Scientist and Industry

– NSW Government Chief Data Scientist and Industry Sarah Gadd – Head of Data and Artificial Intelligence at Credit Suisse

– Head of Data and Artificial Intelligence at Credit Suisse Hartnell Ndungi – Chief Data Officer (CDO) at ABSA Bank Kenya PLC

– Chief Data Officer (CDO) at ABSA Bank Kenya PLC Amer Hussain – Senior Vice President Integrated Supply Chain Leader: India & International at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (India)

– Senior Vice President Integrated Supply Chain Leader: India & International at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (India) Alejandro Correa Bahnsen – PHD, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Rappi (Colombia)

– PHD, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Rappi (Colombia) Vukosi Sambo – Head of Data Solutions at Medscheme

How to participate:

Join as an attendee: Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in IoT.

Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor: Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.

For those looking for maximum exposure, our sponsorship and exhibition packages offer a great opportunity to showcase your brand, speak and present your solutions to a select audience. Packages are available for all budgets, but spots are limited.

For more information about this conference, visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/iot-forum-africa-2022/

By Staff Writer.