Cell C Launches Its “Most Affordable” Broadband Bundle – Starting from R45

South African telecom Cell C has today announced the launch of what the company says is its “most affordable prepaid broadband bundle” at R45 for 2GB+2GB as part of the revamp of the popular Home Connecta Flexi bundle range.

Cell C launched the innovative Home Connecta Flexi (HCF) in March 2021 as an LTE prepaid broadband solution for customers needing on-the-go internet access at affordable prices with no monthly commitment.

Home Connecta Flexi has rapidly grown to over one million customers and was voted the Best Prepaid Broadband LTE product by MyBroadband in 2021, thus proving that Cell C is making headway in its journey to bridge the digital divide through competitive prepaid broadband offers.

Simo Mkhize, CCO at Cell C says, “With the world becoming even more digital, connectivity and access to the internet have become a necessity and can no longer be seen as a luxury or privilege. Our Home Connecta Flexi offering was developed with the ambition of bridging the digital divide by ensuring data is affordable, accessible and easy to use and the success of the product has proven that we are well on our journey to bridge the digital divide.”

“We realised that some of our customers needed a more affordable entry point into Home Connecta Flexi, while others needed slightly more data each month. We have created bundles to cater for these needs while still remaining the most competitively priced in the broadband category,” adds Mkhize.

The new Home Connecta Flexi bundle range consists of:

New HCF Data Bundle Range:

Bundle Anytime + Nite Data Price Validity 4GB 2GB + 2GB R45 14-days 12GB 6GB + 6GB R89 30-days 20GB 10GB + 10GB R139 30-days 50GB 25GB + 25GB R169 30-days 80GB 40GB + 40GB R189 30-days 200GB 100GB + 100GB R389 30-days 400GB 200GB + 200GB R699 30-days 1TB 1000GB R899 30-days

New HCF Voice + Data Bundle Range:

Bundle Anytime + Nite Data Voice Price Validity 4GB + 40 min 2GB + 2GB 20 any net +

20 on net R59 30-days 10GB + 60min 5GB + 5GB 30 any +

30 on net R99 30-days 20GB + 90 min 10GB + 10GB 60 any +

30 on net R199 30-days

Home Connecta Flexi customers can simply recharge with any of the bundles by dialling *147*583#, using the Cell C app or visiting cellc.co.za or they can WhatsApp ‘Hi’ to 084 444 0040.

“Home Connecta Flexi customers are not tied to one offer but can select any bundle based on their needs whenever they need it. No contract, no commitment,” concludes Mkhize.

