Cell C Launches Its “Most Affordable” Broadband Bundle – Starting from R45

South African telecom Cell C has today announced the launch of what the company says is its “most affordable prepaid broadband bundle” at R45 for 2GB+2GB as part of the revamp of the popular Home Connecta Flexi bundle range.
Cell C launched the innovative Home Connecta Flexi (HCF) in March 2021 as an LTE prepaid broadband solution for customers needing on-the-go internet access at affordable prices with no monthly commitment.
Home Connecta Flexi has rapidly grown to over one million customers and was voted the Best Prepaid Broadband LTE product by MyBroadband in 2021, thus proving that Cell C is making headway in its journey to bridge the digital divide through competitive prepaid broadband offers.
Simo Mkhize, CCO at Cell C says, “With the world becoming even more digital, connectivity and access to the internet have become a necessity and can no longer be seen as a luxury or privilege. Our Home Connecta Flexi offering was developed with the ambition of bridging the digital divide by ensuring data is affordable, accessible and easy to use and the success of the product has proven that we are well on our journey to bridge the digital divide.”
“We realised that some of our customers needed a more affordable entry point into Home Connecta Flexi, while others needed slightly more data each month. We have created bundles to cater for these needs while still remaining the most competitively priced in the broadband category,” adds Mkhize.
The new Home Connecta Flexi bundle range consists of:
New HCF Data Bundle Range:
|Bundle
|Anytime + Nite Data
|Price
|Validity
|4GB
|2GB + 2GB
|R45
|14-days
|12GB
|6GB + 6GB
|R89
|30-days
|20GB
|10GB + 10GB
|R139
|30-days
|50GB
|25GB + 25GB
|R169
|30-days
|80GB
|40GB + 40GB
|R189
|30-days
|200GB
|100GB + 100GB
|R389
|30-days
|400GB
|200GB + 200GB
|R699
|30-days
|1TB
|1000GB
|R899
|30-days
New HCF Voice + Data Bundle Range:
|Bundle
|Anytime + Nite Data
|Voice
|Price
|Validity
|4GB + 40 min
|2GB + 2GB
|20 any net +
20 on net
|R59
|30-days
|10GB + 60min
|5GB + 5GB
|30 any +
30 on net
|R99
|30-days
|20GB + 90 min
|10GB + 10GB
|60 any +
30 on net
|R199
|30-days
Home Connecta Flexi customers can simply recharge with any of the bundles by dialling *147*583#, using the Cell C app or visiting cellc.co.za or they can WhatsApp ‘Hi’ to 084 444 0040.
“Home Connecta Flexi customers are not tied to one offer but can select any bundle based on their needs whenever they need it. No contract, no commitment,” concludes Mkhize.
