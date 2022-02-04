Jumia Ghana inks partnership with smart locker provider Locqar

Jumia, Ghana’s leading e-commerce platform, has partnered with LocQar, a smart locker company, to bring online deliveries closer to its consumers in Ghana. This strategic partnership is aimed at ensuring that customers who order items on Jumia get to pick up their packages quicker, safer and conveniently.

The new partnership emphasizes Jumia’s commitment to making the everyday life of Ghanaians easier and better through e-commerce by leveraging its technology alongside that of other stakeholders in the industry. LocQar will support Jumia by providing smart lockers at vantage points in Accra where Jumia customers can pick up their orders. The zero human contact also provides extra assurance to consumers on the low risk of contracting Covid-19.

‘’The experience of our customers is very important to us and that is why we have established this partnership with LocQar. It takes only 7 seconds from when customers arrive at the smart locker to when they actually pick up their orders. Also, it is highly convenient because these lockers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This makes it possible for customers to pick up at any time of the day to retrieve their parcels. ,“ said Samuel Esiri, Country Manager of Jumia Services Ghana.

This tech-inspired partnership benefits consumers as it ensures faster delivery of orders to customers and improves the level of service, thus increasing consumer confidence and boosting participation in the e-commerce market.

CEO of LocQar, Mr Godwin Agyapong said, “We believe in enabling e-commerce in Africa through the use of smart lockers. We have partnered with Jumia to ensure that customers can pick up their orders from any of our Locqar stations across Ghana. These lockers are also safe and secure. They are located in CCTV controlled environments attached to facilities with high security. They are also fitted with alarms. I encourage all Ghanaians to use the Locqar service to pick up online orders on Jumia. It’s safe and convenient.”

The partnership will offer faster deliveries for Jumia’s cross border shipments. Currently, there are 5 smart lockers in Accra located at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra Mall, Westhills Mall, Junction Mall and Achimota Mall. With this new innovation and technology, the online delivery experience in Ghana is expected to improve greatly through convenience, security and time-saving.

Staff writer