New GM Appointed for IBM Growth Markets in Africa

IBM today announced the appointment of Julia Carvalho as General Manager for IBM Growth Markets, Africa. Ms. Carvalho will be responsible for IBM’s business operations, growing our partner ecosystem and driving client satisfaction across multiple regions in Africa. With an increased focus on the partner ecosystem in Africa, Ms. Carvalho will lead the drive to strengthen the IBM business on the continent through a deeper level of technical expertise and industry experience to build growth for our company, clients and partners on the continent.

She brings to this role deep knowledge of the African continent with more than 20 years of extensive local and regional experience working in the Information Technology, Oil and Gas and Energy industries.

“Julia’s extensive knowledge of technology and the African continent will bring unique value as we help our clients accelerate their digital transformations in the era of hybrid cloud, Data and AI. As a senior leader, her focus on IBM’s increased investment in our partner ecosystem will also enable our partners to play a more significant role in support of our clients’ agendas,” said Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Africa.

Prior to her appointment as General Manager, IBM Growth Markets, Africa Ms. Carvalho held the position of General Manager for Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde and Sao Tome. She helped expand IBM’s footprint and led the digital transformation journeys of clients around our key strategic imperatives of Hybrid Cloud and AI.

Before joining IBM, Ms. Carvalho held led sales at Halliburton – Landmark Software and Services and previously served as a Professor and Researcher at the University of Lisbon. In prior roles, Ms. Carvalho was a consultant with Sonangol P&P and Sonagas and led the Natural Resources business unit at Sinfic in Angola.

“Africa is a continent with tremendous opportunities that is undergoing fast-paced transformation,” said Julia Carvalho. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with clients and our ecosystem partners to build technology for Africa’s unique needs.”

Ms. Carvalho holds a PhD in Engineering and Masters in Geo resources Engineering from the School of Engineering, Science and Technology (Instituto Superior Técnico) at the University of Lisbon.

