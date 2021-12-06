MTN Building New Head Office in Côte d’Ivoire in Preparations for 5G Trial

MTN Group on Friday launched the construction of a state-of-the-art headquarters for MTN Côte d’Ivoire, as well as the start of a local trial of 5G services in Abidjan. Both took place during a state visit to the West African country by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

After the conclusion of the Côte d’Ivoire-South Africa Business Forum in which MTN participated, a foundation stone-laying ceremony was held at a site at the Akwaba Business Park in Port Bouët. It was attended by President Ramaphosa and Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Achi. Both lauded MTN’s pan-African strategy and the Group’s contribution to Côte d’Ivoire in the past 16 years.

“The construction of this head office is indicative of MTN’s long-term commitment to Côte d’Ivoire,” said MTN Group Chairman Mcebisi Jonas, who led the MTN delegation alongside Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita.

“Our strategic intent is to provide leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, and our presence here today illustrates the importance of MTN Côte d’Ivoire to the Group’s overall portfolio,” said Mupita, adding that MTN had operated in the country since 2005.

He was accompanied in Abidjan by an MTN Group team including West and Central Africa Vice President Ebenezer Asante, who launched the 5G trial earlier on Friday, and Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Nompilo Morafo. During the visit, the MTN delegation met with various stakeholders, including the Minister of Communications Roger Adom.

Côte d’Ivoire is the second country the MTN Group delegation is visiting on President Ramaphosa’s tour of West Africa, which started in Nigeria.

MTN Group owns 58.8% of MTN Côte d’Ivoire, which is one of three mobile operators in the country, with a market share of around 35%. At the end of June 2021, it had 13.7 million subscribers, of whom 4.9 million were active data users. It had 4.8 million active Mobile Money (MoMo) subscribers, making it one of the Group’s top MoMo operating companies.

Edited by Luis Monzon

