FNB Taps Vox Telecom to Launch New Fibre Solutions for SA’s SMEs

FNB’s mobile virtual network operator, FNB Connect, has partnered with South African fibre provider Vox Telecom to launch a fibre solution to help SMEs with their telecommunications needs.

FNB Connect is also introducing new software vouchers, including Microsoft 365 and antivirus solutions such as McAfee and Norton, that FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can access via their banking apps.

FNB Connect Vox Fibre for Business is available to all FNB Business account holders, including sole proprietors, while the software vouchers are available to all FNB and RMB Private Bank customers.

FNB CEO, Jacques Celliers says, “Our ability to integrate these services into one digital platform is a key differentiator for us in the market. We aim to leverage the efficiency of our digital platform to help our commercial and retail customers manage their business and individual needs. The introduction of fibre is premised on our belief that effective, high-speed, reliable, and secure telco services are critical to running a successful business. Furthermore, the software and productivity tools will provide value and convenience to our customers, enabling them to access a wide range of services on a single digital platform.”

FNB Connect CEO, Bradwin Roper says, “FNB Connect comprises a telco offering and a service provider business, and we are consistently scaling our offering across these respective areas. We continue to see phenomenal growth in our telco business as our integrated offering resonates with many of our customers. Similarly, we consider ourselves a leading online retailer, having recorded over R17 billion in sales of prepaid services such as electricity, airtime, data, and digital vouchers like Uber, Showmax, and Spotify in the past 12 months to June 2021.”

“In the last year, COVID-19 has compelled businesses and individuals to embrace digitisation and hybrid ways of working. As a result, our fibre proposition and software vouchers will help customers with increased productivity and security. We want to offer our customers the convenience to assist them in managing their money and telco needs through a trusted digital platform,” adds Roper.

Recently, FNB Connect was acknowledged by the South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) as a leader in customer satisfaction in telecommunications.

