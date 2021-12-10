10 Ways to Spice Up Your Holiday Season with Huawei Mobile Service

After a long year, the holidays are finally here and we can’t wait! Whether you’re looking to pack the festive season full of exciting plans with family and friends, or if you’re ready to catch a break and spend the holidays curled up at home, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has something for everyone. Live your best life this December with these ten HMS features.

Stay on track with Petal Maps’ route planning and real-time traffic conditions

If you’re intending to travel to visit loved ones this season or heading to a fun new getaway with the special people in your life, allow Petal Maps lead the way! Petal Maps’ Route Planning and Real-Time Traffic Conditions, allow for speedy navigation as you embark on your holiday adventures and make new memories. Also, let Simulate Navigation be your guide. This new feature helps users check traffic conditions and plan routes in advance. Simply enter your intended destination to perceive real road conditions on the journey and plan your itinerary with ease!

Get to the rest stop you need with search along the way

Long trips can be taxing especially if you’re travelling with young children. Parents will be happy to hear that Petal Maps’ Search Along The Way allows users to search for restrooms, gas stations, fast food stops and more on the journey.

Collaborative navigation lets you find your way hands-free

Saddled with bagfuls of luggage? If your hands – or your phone – aren’t available to use Petal Maps, Collaborative Navigation lets your Huawei smartwatch do the job!

Navigate anywhere with offline maps

It can be difficult to navigate via GPS with a spotty signal, especially when you’re on your way to a log cabin on top of a snow-capped mountain. We feel that too so we’ve now made Petal Maps’ Offline Maps available, allowing travellers to access Maps services even while offline, in crowded, or in remote areas.

View the world with video selection

You don’t have to travel the world to see it. With videos from across the globe available on Petal Maps’ Video Selection, you can see amazing sights from home even with prevailing travel restrictions.

Petal Search – your personalised shopping assistant

If you’re searching for the perfect gift (for colleagues, family, friends, or you!), chances are, Petal Search has got just the thing. Petal Search integrates multiple leading e-commerce and local merchants on its online shopping platform[1], with special offers and coupons just for the holidays! For shoppers looking for something really specific, the Visual Search function allows consumers to identify and purchase products similar to images you’ve saved for inspiration.

Nearby – the solution to last minute planning woes

Planning can be stressful and last-minute situations can be absolutely nerve-wracking. Say you haven’t made plans for that family outing or dinner date. As the holidays draw near, the urge to panic is real. Don’t worry – the Nearby function, available on both Petal Search and Petal Maps, will do all the heavy lifting for you. On the hunt for the perfect restaurant to eat out with your besties? Looking for a show to catch? With the Nearby feature, a slew of comprehensive information about nearby restaurants, events, even live services such as available taxis, gyms, banks are only about a tap away!

Voice search pulls up the perfect recipes

Don’t intend on heading out? What better way to end the year than with a home-cooked meal? Petal Search has a myriad of recipes for you to try out. If you aren’t quite sure how to spell the name of that new dish you’ve been waiting to attempt, Voice Search has you covered.

Be entertained by AppGallery’s offerings

For the homebodies, AppGallery has plenty of entertainment you can access from the comfort of your bed. Following the success of Huawei’s inaugural Game Fest last year, the campaign has returned this December, bringing users new ways to play on AppGallery with attractive game offers. With several leading titles participating – including Angry Birds 2, Township, Fishdom, and more – you’ll never be bored with a ton of mobile games to play at your fingertips.

Chill out with HUAWEI Books and HUAWEI Video

For more entertainment, check out HUAWEI Books and HUAWEI Video. Relaxing by the fire, device in hand, with a treasure trove of eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and comics to explore? Now that’s living the dream. If you’re looking to enjoy your favourite Christmas movies with your family and friends, HUAWEI Video would be your perfect choice. The platform provides your favourite local and international dramas, movies, short films, cartoons, documentaries and live concerts, to be streamed anywhere, anytime. Don’t forget to look out for special holiday deals in your region! HUAWEI Video – it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

HMS’s cutting-edge features works hard so you can play harder. And with that, you’re all set for the festive season!