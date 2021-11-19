This Week’s Top 4 Google Searches Across Africa

Google Trends publishes the top searches for every day of the week and covers 4 African countries in which it sees the most activity, namely Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The top search trends from along the week provide an interesting insight into the minds of each country, what captivated users the most, and what they are showing the most interest in.

Here are this week top 4 Google searches across Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and SA:

“Kazi Mtaani” – Kenya: 50K+ Searches

The Kenyan government announced that it has started recruiting inexperienced, experienced and smi-experienced youth for the third phase of the Kazi Mtaani programme.

The initiative was started in 2020 and aims to imrpove the hygiene and sanitation in informal settlements across Kenya, while at the same time helping the thousands of youths in Kenya rendered jobless by the pandemic.

“Nigeria vs Cape Verde” – Nigeria: 200K+ Searches

In the playoff round to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Nigeria took on Cape Verde to a 1-all draw. Nigeria now finishes at the top of the group with 13 points, while Cape Verde finishes second with 10 points.

“Egypt National Team” – Egypt: 200K+ Searches

Egypt and Gabon went head to head on Tuesday at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Egypt. Egypt beat Gabon 2 – 1 in the World Cup Qualifier, and now sees itself at the top of Group F with 14 points, leading by a wide margin.

“Theuns Jordaan” – South Africa: 200K+ Searches

South Africans mourned the death of renowned Afrikaans singer and songwriter Theuns Jordaan on Wednesday. The singer had lost his struggle with leukaemia after being diagnosed with the illness in September 2020. He was receiving chemotherapy, and was reportedly in remission.

