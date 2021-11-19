Telkom Launches Its Black Friday Deals – Save on a Smartphone + Free Data

Today, Telkom announced its Black Friday Monate deals, which include smartphones, laptops and show-stopping savings on data packages. Some of the deals include up to 150GB of free data with a smartphone purchase.

The semi-private telecom says that this Black Friday, it wants to ensure that “everyone can afford to stay connected with loved ones this festive season, and with free data consumers can stream and binge their favourite series.”

“At Telkom, our Monate is about giving our valued customers even more chances to get unmissable deals with massive savings. Reality Is, a number of consumers have had the hardest year financially due to the rolling lockdowns and the rising cost of living, it’s important that we put consumers first as brands, and in our case we still see a need to offer value that will keep customers connected through our hot sizzling Black Friday Monate deals,” said Gugu Mthembu, CMO, Telkom.

“We are always thinking about inclusivity and affordability for our customers. We understand that connectivity isn’t a luxury that should be afforded a few; but that it is a basic need and especially now highlighted by the pandemic. So, we are always cognizant of making customer’s live just a little easier by bringing products and offerings to the market that provide value to our customers”, concludes Mthembu.

Our Monate Black Friday deals include:

Get 2 Oppo A16s from R349 on FreeMe 1.5GB with free additional 150GB TM data plus 2400 All Networks Minutes.

Huawei Nova Y60 on FreeMe 1.5GB Plus Huawei MiFi router on 10GB Smart Broadbrand Wireless from R349 with free additional 150GB TM Data plus 2400 All Networks Minutes.

Huawei Nova Y60 Plus Huawei P smart 2021 from R479 on FreeMe 1.5GB and get free 150GB additional data +2400 All Networks Minutes

Oppo Reno 5 plus OPPO A16s from R649 on FreeMe 1.5GB with Free 150GB TM Data +3600 All Networks Minutes and includes free OPPO EarPods

