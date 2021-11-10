SEACOM Kenya Appoints New Managing Director

SEACOM, a Pan-African telecommunications services provider, has announced the new appointment of Tejpal Bedi to the role of Managing Director (MD) and Regional Head of Sales for the ENEA region, effective from 1 November 2021.

According to a statement from the firm, Tejpal Bedi joins SEACOM with a wealth of experience in leading and driving high performing organisations within the telecommunications and ICT sectors in East Africa. Before joining SEACOM, he was MD of CloudSmiths East Africa, a position he has held since 2015.

Prior to this, he held the position of MD for Internet Solutions East Africa where he transformed (Iconnect) into a global player in the industry, and also founded the training and consulting company, Cambridge Africa, which is the IBM training partner across seven African countries.

Bedi has a degree in Business Studies from the University of Wales, UK, and an MBA from the University of Leicester, UK. He also serves as a Director at TESPOK, the body that manages the Kenya Internet Exchange Point and the voice of the Kenyan telecommunication industry.

Bedi is also the past Chairman and Founder of Kenya IT and Outsourcing Service (KITOS), providing policy and direction within the IT-enabled services industry and government.

Commenting on the new appointment, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at SEACOM Group, Steve Briggs, said, “We are delighted to welcome Tejpal Bedi on board. We have every confidence that his wealth of experience will enable us to drive growth in the region, and help us to better serve our wholesale and enterprise clients in this key region. This is an exciting time for Tejpal and the SEACOM Kenya team as a whole.”

