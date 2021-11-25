SA’s Top 10 Most Streamed Music & Podcasts of the Year

As 2021 draws to a close, global music streaming service, Deezer takes a look back at the music and podcasts that South Africans listened to the most. This includes Amapiano, Pop and who could forget all the influential SA stars that sat behind the mic on the award-winning Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Top Tracks

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ took this year’s top spot as the most-streamed track in South Africa. Despite its release in 2020, the popular song was also the #1 most streamed track around the world.

South Africans also showed much love for Busta 929 and Mpura’s Amapiano’s hit ‘Umsebenzi Wethu,’ which came in at #2. Local hits such as ‘Summeryomuthi’ by Blaq Diamond (#4), ‘Banyana’ by DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU (#7), and ‘John Wick’ by De Mthuda (#10) also made the list.

Top Tracks from Local SA Artists

We also took a look at just the local artists making waves here in South Africa. The #1 most streamed top track from local artists goes to ‘Umsebenzi Wethu’ by Busta 929 and Mpura.

Blaq Diamond’s ‘Summeryomuthi’, came in at #2, followed by ‘Banyana’ by DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU at #3.

Top Albums

The Weeknd smashed it again. Not only did he win ‘Top Track’ of 2021, but his 2020 album, After Hours was the #1 most streamed album in South Africa.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy came in at #2 and local hometown favourite Riaan Benadé’s Spontaan nabbed the #3 spot. Another local favourite, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon came in at #7.

Top Albums from Local SA Artists

Pretoria-born crooner, Riaan Benadé, was the local favourite as his album Spontaan won the hearts of the nation coming in at #1.

Songstress Makhadzi wasn’t far behind with her album Kokovha coming in at #2, followed by B4Now by Blxckie at #3.

Top Female Artists

Interestingly enough, music fans in South Africa turned to global artists such as American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift who reigned queen as the #1 most streamed female artist, followed by Billie Eilish (#2) and Beyoncé (#3).

Local artist Mahkhadzi broke through the top 5, representing the best of 2021 and coming in at #4.

Top Male Artists

South Africans preferred to listen to a mix of pop and rap artists as global rapper Drake came in at #1, beating Justin Bieber (#2) and the Weekend (#3).

Local stars such as DJ Maphorisa came in at #8 and Kabza De Small followed right behind at #9.

Top Podcasts

South Africans needed a reason to laugh. No wonder they turned to Podcast and Chill with MacG. Music was also an important topic as KnightSA89 – MidTempo Sessions Uploads came in at #2 followed by DownTown Music at #3 and AMAPIANO PANDEMIC at #8.

“Much like the rest of the world, South Africans clearly couldn’t get enough of the Weeknd this year. Even though his album is nearly two years old, we clearly loved the new wave vibe,” says Sotiris Moldovanos, Editor for Africa at Deezer.

“I was also impressed to see how well local singer Makhadzi has done this year, competing against global female artists and holding her own in the top five. I’m also looking forward to seeing the likes of Busta 929, Mpura and DJ Maphorisa produce hit tracks in the coming year.”

Music fans who want to discover what they’ve listened to the most won’t have to wait too long. Deezer’s #MyDeezerYear will return in a few days, the company says. Just login to your mobile app to find a complete breakdown of all the tracks, artists and podcasts that you’ve listened to the most.

Top Tracks from Local SA Artists

‘Umsebenzi Wethu’ – Busta 929, Mpura ‘SummerYoMuthi’ – Blaq Diamond ‘Banyana’ – DJ Maphorisa, Tyler ICU ‘John Wick’ – De Mthuda ‘Khuza Gogo’ – DBN Gogo, Blaqnick, MasterBlaq ‘Izolo’ – DJ Maphorisa, Tyler ICU, Visca ‘Idlozi Lami’ – DJ Obza ‘Siyathandana’ – Cassper Nyovest ‘LiYoshona’ – Kwiish SA ‘Woza’ – Mr JazziQ, Kabza De Small, Lady Du

Top Albums from Local SA Artists

Spontaan – Riaan Benade Kokovha – Makhadzi B4Now – Blxckie To the World & Beyond – Sun-El Musician Country – Demi Lee Moore LOGAN – Emtee Joyous Celebration 25 – Still We Rise: live at The Joburg Theatre – Joyous Celebration African Queen – Makhadzi Hardwerkende Man – Appel Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: the mixtape – A-Reece

Top Podcasts

Podcast and Chill with MacG KnightSA89 – MidTempo Sessions Uploads DownTown Music Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel Scott VT Podcast “Ideas That Matter” On Purpose with Jay Shetty The Mindset Mentor AMAPIANO PANDEMIC Elevation with Steven Furtick DJ PH

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter