NuovoTeam Launches New Partner Program To Drive Synergistic Growth

NuovoTeam, the Push-to-Talk, business messaging and collaboration software by ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd. recently announced its new Partner Program launched in order to join hands with partners across diverse industry spectra.

This Partner Program is designed specifically for OEMs, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Resellers, Distributors, System Integrators & Technology Solution providers across the globe, helping them leverage the team collaboration capabilities of NuovoTeam.

In an ambitious corporate world, businesses are driven by strategic alliances that help them broaden their horizons and amplify their revenues. With the NuovoTeam Partner Program, partners can expand their portfolio and offer value propositions to the end-user market with NuovoTeam’s comprehensive functionalities.

Designed to curb the connectivity hassles between teams, NuovoTeam is a Secure Push-to-Talk, Business Messaging and Collaboration Software that extends pragmatic features such as Push-to-Talk, messaging, video calls, Corporate directory, location tracking and much more to cater to a mobile-first business world. The NuovoTeam Partner Program enables partners to bundle their products and services with NuovoTeam’s effortless communication capabilities and offer their clients value-added end-products.

With NuovoTeam’s Partner Program, our partner ecosystem can experience a wide range of partner benefits such as sales and technical training, marketing assistance and competitive commissions as a part of its multi-tiered structure.

“We deeply value our relationships with our partners and look forward to combining solutions to offer best-in-class products and services to the business world. We believe that the NuovoTeam Partner Program will deliver a competitive edge to its partners and enable them to leverage unmatched collaboration features for their products and services”, said Sriram Kakarala, VP Mobility at ProMobi Technologies.

The NuovoTeam Partner Program comprehensively assesses its potential partners, making sure that every partnership mutually benefits both, NuovoTeam and the partner.

To join the exclusive club of NuovoTeam partners, you can explore the details of the partner program or get started by filling out the application form here.

By Staff Writer.