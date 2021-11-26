MTN Signs Landmark Digital Payments Deal with Hungry Lion Zambia

MTN Zambia’s Mobile Money division and fast food company Hungry Lion Zambia, have announced the launch of a new, landmark, digital payment partnership.

New features stemming from this partnership will allow MTN and Hungry Lion customers to make payments in a safe, fast, secure, and convenient environment by approving the transaction, the customer gets the notification on their phone.

Speaking during a media briefing, MTN Mobile Money MD, Komba Malukutila noted that the payment system is evolving at an accelerated rate, accompanied by a shift in consumer behaviour.

“As MTN Mobile Money, we are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to offer convenience to our customers, because we see a tremendous growth opportunity in the use of technology. The adoption of cashless payments is growing globally and through our partnership with Hungry Lion Zambia we believe that we will be able to reach a wider audience which makes a significant contribution to the development of our economy,” Malukutila said.

“Our new offering with Hungry Lion is a secure payment platform that is designed to cater for individuals and will enhance the financial inclusion ecosystem by adding payments whilst enhancing customer experience through an expeditious payment process” he added.

He further highlighted that “MTN Mobile Money, is excited to be at the forefront of the digital revolution and the addition of Hungry Lion Zambia contributes to our 30 plus locations countrywide that customers can use their Mobile Money”.

Speaking at the same event, Hungry Lion Country Manager Busu Mpepo noted, “We are thrilled to officially welcome MTN Mobile Money, or MoMo, as a new member to our Pride. Hungry Lion is always looking for ways to give customers more, not just more value, but also more choice, so this partnership just made cents!”

This integration, MTN says, puts Hungry Lion at the forefront of innovation in the fast food industry and supports their pursuit to invest in Zambia.

“A big part of growing our business in Mother Zambia is based on forming strategic partnerships like this one and it is with great pleasure that we welcome MTN MoMo as an in-store payment partner”, Mpepo concluded.

Edited by Luis Monzon

